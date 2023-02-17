Dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on Bahamas boat tour

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The sight of a large hammerhead shark was a uncommon deal with for 32 vacationers on a tour boat within the Bahamas this week. However then, one thing stranger nonetheless: A canine dove from a close-by dock to confront the monstrous sea creature.

Vacationers aboard the four-hour tour might be heard shouting and pleading with the canine to show again, in a video circulating on social media. “Oh my god!” and “Get out child!” and “Cease going after it!”

The canine ignored them and paddled after the 12-foot shark, which thrashed as the 2 animals circled one another in clear turquoise waters close to a non-public island within the southern Bahamas. Then the shark swam away slowly, a lot to the delight and shock of the group.

“I don’t suppose the shark goes to mess with him!” exclaimed one man.

The shark had emerged from below the boat throughout a tour Wednesday within the southern Bahamas organized by Exuma Water Sports activities.

Firm reservations supervisor Rebecca Lightbourn advised The Related Press on Friday that the black-and-tan canine all the time runs alongside the shore to greet the boat when it passes that island. But it surely’s the primary time it was seen diving in.

“I suppose this time the canine determined he needed to guard his home or play with a extremely large fish within the water, so he went after it,” Lightbourn stated.

When the shark swam away from the pier, the medium-sized canine scrambled again onto the rocks and loped away, incomes applause from the vacationers. The boat then headed to a preferred space the place vacationers bounce into the water with the famend Bahamian swimming pigs.