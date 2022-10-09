Does iOS 16 have live wallpaper?

This could be one of the crucial intriguing upgrades ever, with capabilities starting from never-ending texts to sending messages in Siri to extra enhancements affecting Focus, Maps, and Mail.The introduction of iOS 16 coincides with the discharge of quite a lot of new gadgets in September, together with the AirPod Professional 2 and the newest Apple watches.Did you attempt to lengthy press your lock display to get a dwell wallpaper operating after updating to iOS 16 and discover that one thing is unusual and your dwell wallpaper is now not working? I’m certain most customers examined it, questioning the place the dwell wallpaper had gone. In case you’re questioning the identical factor about dwell wallpaper, permit me to clear issues up for you.

Apple has chosen to discontinue the flexibility to make use of dwell pictures as wallpaper. The current replace eliminated the dwell wallpaper, which displeased a number of clients. A number of social media customers have said that Apple’s most up-to-date iOS 16 upgrades don’t function their most popular dwell wallpaper.

Many purchasers took to Twitter to specific their outrage and query Apple help why this selection was withdrawn. There isn’t a phrase on when the service will probably be reinstated, however customers could present ACcomments or ask questions on it.

Apple has solely overhauled the way you set wallpaper in iOS 16, and there are quite a few tweaks added to it. In case you go to your iPhone’s settings app to switch wallpaper, you’ll uncover that there isn’t a possibility to change your house display wallpaper to dwell wallpaper.

That’s it, of us! What do you concentrate on this replace the place dwell wallpaper is discontinued by Apple? Do you suppose this function ought to come again? Nicely, for those who manifest it then, in line with some sources Apple may contemplate bringing dwell wallpaper again with the iOS 16.0.2 replace. Until then, customers want to attend and check out shifting in the direction of dynamic wallpaper or different customization of their selection.

