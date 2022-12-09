Does Elon Musk play Elden Ring? Twitter CEO congratulates developers for winning the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022

On December 9, 2022, Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to the social media platform to congratulate Elden Ring for profitable the Sport of the Yr award at The Sport Awards 2022.

He shared a snippet of Hidetaka Miyazaki accepting the award on the ceremony and snuck in a screenshot from Bethesda’s ever-popular RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim:

The screenshot learn:

“You can’t fast-travel when enemies are close by.”

What Elon Musk has mentioned about enjoying Elden Ring and his expertise

Elon Musk confirmed that he performed Elden Ring when he shared his character’s construct on Twitter on Could 11, 2022. He revealed that he performed the sport as a mage and assigned abilities to the Intelligence and Dexterity stats.

Musk added that he carried a defend in his left hand, together with a employees and a rapier in his proper hand. His tweet learn:

“Int/Dex construct, so principally mage with some weapon abilities. Protect in left hand, employees in proper with rapier & claws quick change. Change armor from heavy to medium for quick roll or tank. Transfer talismans round rather a lot. Many small hits in a row to break stack is vital. Summon!”

A number of days later, on Could 23, 2022, Musk acknowledged that FromSoftware’s open-world title was the “most stunning” artwork he had ever seen:

“Elden Ring, skilled in its entirety, is essentially the most stunning artwork I’ve ever seen.”

The opinion gained lots of traction, with a number of neighborhood members asking him how he completed the sport.

The 51-year-old revealed his construct as soon as extra, this time selecting an influence mage construct with a “respectable sword/katana”:

The next day, Musk shared an in-game screenshot showcasing his character being at Rune Degree 111. He wielded Lusat’s Glintstone Workers +8 as his main magical weapon and the Moonveil Katana for bodily harm.

Musk allotted most factors to the Intelligence stat. He fat-rolled within the sport since he maxed out the gear load (67.2/68.8).

The billionaire additionally wore Normal Radahn’s armor together with the Twinsage Glinstone Crown to spice up his intelligence stat:

Quick ahead to November 12, 2022, Twitter person @wlopwangling shared their ideas on Elden Ring, stating that the title ought to win the Sport of the Yr award:

Elon Musk agreed with the sentiment and mentioned:

Followers react after Elon Musk congratulates Elden Ring for profitable Sport of the Yr at The Sport Awards 2022

The Sport Awards 2022 premiered earlier as we speak. Essentially the most anticipated a part of the occasion was the announcement of the Sport of the Yr award winner.

Following an epic efficiency by The Sport Awards Orchestra, Josef Fares introduced the winner, revealing that Elden Ring was topped the Sport of the Yr 2022:

Elon Musk expressed his ideas in a tweet, which rapidly went viral. The dialog thread had over 2,110 neighborhood members reacting. Listed below are among the most related reactions:

@elonmusk Now I positively must play it. Too many cool individuals advised me that it is the most effective video games ever made. @elonmusk Now I positively must play it. Too many cool individuals advised me that it is the most effective video games ever made.

@elonmusk I am gonna purchase it when it is 50% off on steam sale @elonmusk I am gonna purchase it when it is 50% off on steam sale

Throughout The Sport Awards 2022, FromSoftware additionally introduced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

