Does Corona solve the debt brake? | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – This proposal will have knocked out Union and SPD somewhat: Chancellery head Helge Braun wants to let go of the debt brake for a few years due to the corona crisis. For this even the basic law would have to be changed, the CDU politician wrote in a guest article for the “Handelsblatt”.

Braun was immediately challenged from within her own ranks – after all, the Union has been pushing for the black zero for years, the debt brake is considered one of her favorite children. Party leader Armin Laschet was dissatisfied, and a government spokesman called Braun’s contribution a “personal opinion piece.” Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, reacted in disbelief, almost as if he could hardly believe his luck. Then Braun made it clear: he didn’t want to question the debt brake, but he really appreciates it. He even gave her a heart on Twitter.

In fact, the Chancellery Secretary had written in his guest post, “The debt brake will not be adhered to in the coming years, even with otherwise strict spending discipline” – at least not if you want to stabilize Social Security contributions through the end of 2023 and refrain from tax increases despite the Corona crisis.

Currently, the federal government is only allowed to take out new loans to a very limited extent, namely a maximum of 0.35 percent of the economic output. This debt brake has been enshrined in the Basic Law since 2009 and can only be temporarily lifted in emergency situations. The Bundestag used this in 2020 to enable large loans to deal with the Corona crisis. It should also be suspended again in 2021. After that, Scholz actually wants to stay within the framework again – even if further low debts might be necessary.

Braun, on the other hand, doesn’t believe in making new decisions about individual cases every year. It is completely unclear how long the pandemic will be the cause of this. That is why it makes sense to amend the Basic Law so that new loans are possible for a limited number of years. However, a clear date is also needed for a return to normal debt rule.

Scholz was open to it: the economic sages had already proposed to relaunch the debt brake and thus gradually make it work again, according to the Minister of Finance. His sympathy for the proposal flashed between the lines, which Braun had now included in an “interesting guest post.” At the same time, however, the Vice Chancellor pointed out that due to the necessary amendment to the Basic Law, this plan should be supported by all parties. And that can be difficult.

Because in his own party, Braun’s proposal caused a stir. Secretary General Paul Ziemiak made it immediately clear: “The CDU is clearly committed to the debt brake.” In the group meeting, the new party leader Laschet emphasized according to participants that the debt brake was not up for discussion. If government members consider it necessary to amend the constitution, they must coordinate this in advance with the party and the political group. You couldn’t just do that.

The head of the parliamentary group, Eckhardt Rehberg, emphasized: “The finances of the settled state are not negotiable for the parliamentary group of the Union.” Braun’s suggestion is only his “personal opinion”. Hesse’s Finance Minister Michael Boddenberg warned: “The debt brake stands for Germany’s financial solidity. We are wisely advised not to shake it. “

CSU boss Markus Söder also sees the wrong signal in Braun’s proposal. “We cannot solve the long-term economic consequences of the corona pandemic with higher debt or high taxes,” said the Bavarian prime minister. “We are very skeptical about a permanent suspension of the debt brake.” FDP leader Christian Lindner responded in the same way: “The position of the head of the chancellery is in the nature of a capitulation of financial policy,” he told Handelsblatt. In terms of budget and financial policy, the CDU is approaching “the debt policy demanded by the Greens”.

On the other hand, Braun’s proposal was approved by the Greens and the Left. The debt brake is paralyzing the state not only in dealing with the corona crisis, but also in its socio-ecological transformation and the fight against poverty, left-wing boss Bernd Riexinger said. “In times when the German state does not even have to pay interest on loans, but on the contrary receives money, it is financially completely insane.” However, higher taxes are still to come for the rich. Green leader Robert Habeck argued for debt rules. “Rather than just allowing borrowing in general, we should limit it to net investments that increase public resources and our prosperity,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The German Federation of Trade Unions also supported Braun. The debt brake shouldn’t just be put on hold for a few years. “You should never again delay public investment in the future,” said board member Stefan Körzell. He judged Braun’s contribution not just a personal opinion: “The chancellery has finally recognized the damaging effects of the debt brake,” he emphasized.