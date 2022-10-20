Does ‘Black Adam’ Have Post-Credits Scenes? How Many And Everything You Need To Know

Black Adam Credit score: DC / Warner Bros

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s huge superhero debut blasts into theaters tonight. Black Adam is The Rock’s first DC film and the start of a complete new arc for the DC universe.

One query moviegoers might have when Black Adam’s credit begin to roll is whether or not the film has post-credits scenes. What number of? Are they price sticking round for with a doubtlessly very full bladder?

Right here’s every thing it is advisable to know.

Does Black Adam Have Put up-Credit Scenes?

Sure, Black Adam has a single post-credits scene. It really takes place in the course of the credit, so that you gained’t have to attend round till the very finish (thank the gods). Black Adam solely has a 2 hour and 4 minute runtime, which could be very good in comparison with the egregiously lengthy The Batman, but it surely’s nonetheless good to solely have to attend by a part of the credit.

Is The Put up-Credit score Scene Price Sticking Round For?

If you happen to’re a giant DC fan, then the reply to this query is a powerful “Sure!” THere’s a fairly large reveal and an essential setup for the subsequent part of the DC Prolonged Universe. The Rock’s Black Adam will play an essential half in the place this story goes subsequent, however so will one other very acquainted character who we encounter through the mid-credits scene.

Curiously, the scene in query was solely filmed final month.

Okay, Let’s Discuss Spoilers

If you happen to don’t need the post-credits scene spoiled, flip again now. If you happen to do, learn on . . . .

Within the scene, Black Adam has returned to his kingdom of Kahndaq. He stands up from his throne when a drone arrives and a holographic message from Amanda Waller performs.

“Okay, Black Adam,” she says. “My title is Amanda Waller. Congratulations, you’ve gotten my consideration. That is going to be your solely warning: you do not need to keep in my jail, that is positive, Kahndaq is your jail now. You the first step foot exterior of it, you’ll not stay to remorse it.”

“There is not any one on this planet that may cease me,” he says with a defiant grin.

“I can name in a favor and name in individuals who aren’t from this planet,” she replies.

“Ship all of them,” he says, destroying the drone.

A caped determine seems within the smoke. It’s the Man Of Metal himself. Superman—with Henry Cavill reprising his position—has returned ultimately.

“It’s been some time since anybody’s made the world this nervous,” Superman says. “Black Adam, we must always speak.”

Black Adam smirks again at our hero however says nothing because the display fades to black and the credit resume.

Clearly huge issues are afoot within the DCEU. The final time Superman appeared exterior of comics or animated movies was within the ill-fated Justice League and its re-release because the Snyder Minimize. May we be shifting towards a Man Of Metal 2? Or maybe we’ll get Superman vs Black Adam, and DC may have an opportunity to redeem itself after the Superman vs Batman flop.

I nonetheless need an prolonged evil Superman story much like the Injustice video games however I doubt that can occur. Then once more, the anti-hero Black Adam may make an fascinating renegade preventing to topple a corrupted Man of Metal.

