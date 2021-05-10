Document Case Management Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cleardata Group, Information Capture Solutions, C21 Data Services, Data Entry India

The Document Case Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The document case management market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.2 %, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Document Case Management Market are Cleardata Group, Information Capture Solutions, C21 Data Services, Data Entry India, Data Entry BPO Services, Newgen Software, ALTECiSys Limited, Pearl Scan Solutions Ltd, Abbyy UK Ltd, InfoTech Scandinavia AB, Adreno Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Social Solutions and others.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare to Occupy a Significant Market Share

– In the healthcare sector, the lack of cohesive data across patients amidst the prevalence of electronic health records is aiding in the adoption of such tools.

– The healthcare data breach statistics has been witnessing an upward trend over the past ten years, with 2019 seeing more data breaches reported than any other year. Between 2009 and 2019, there have been 3,054 healthcare data breaches involving more than 500 records.

– Those breaches have resulted in the loss, theft, exposure, or impermissible disclosure of 230,954,151 healthcare records.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

