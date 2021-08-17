Doctors warn of expired millions of doses of corona vaccine | free press

Corona continues to rage in much of the world – and vaccines are rare in many poorer countries. In Germany it threatens to end up in the waste in large quantities.

Berlin (dpa) – According to German statutory health insurance doctors, millions of corona vaccines are in danger of expiring in German medical practices.

According to data from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, the practices currently store 1.1 million doses of Astrazeneca and 0.4 million of Johnson & Johnson, according to a report from the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance in the Federal Republic of Germany available. is for the German news agency. These cans were in danger of having to be disposed of as hazardous waste, according to a spokesperson for the institute. In addition, according to the report, there are 1.7 million doses of Biontech in stock in the practices. Here it is more likely that they will still be needed. The political magazine ARD “Report Mainz” and “Spiegel” were the first to report on it.

The institute’s president, Dominik von Stillfried, called for unused vaccines to be recalled from practices. This is currently not legally and organizationally possible. “The Federal Ministry of Health is expected to collect between 2 and 2.5 million vaccine doses from the vaccination centers,” said von Stillfried of the dpa. He called for special regulations to withdraw the at least 1.5 million doses of vaccines that were at risk of expiration from practices. Then they can be donated to countries with a shortage of vaccines. According to the Central Institute, the main reasons for the approaching decline are the low vaccination willingness of people who have not yet been vaccinated and the poor image of the Astrazeneca vaccine in particular.

Last week, a DPA survey found that more than half of the states had not yet had to destroy any of the vaccines delivered to state vaccination centers. Nine of the 16 state governments stated that removal of the corona vaccine could be largely prevented. For example, the vaccination centers in Bavaria had already thrown away some 53,000 unused vaccine doses by then. In a letter received by the DPA, the Federal Ministry of Health had given the states the option to donate vaccines that are no longer needed to the federal government’s central warehouse as a donation to “third countries” – provided that the active ingredient can be stored long enough.