Doctors: hurry for childhood vaccinations | free press

Berlin/Marburg (dpa) – After the vote of the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) for corona vaccinations for all children from the age of 12, demand has skyrocketed in many practices.

“It started right away on Monday,” says Jakob Maske, spokesperson for the professional association of pediatricians. The rush is great, but there is generally enough vaccine. There are various assessments among teacher organizations about vaccination campaigns directly in schools. Virologist Christian Drosten thinks that most people who have already been vaccinated do not need a booster vaccination in the autumn. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) again called for vaccinations.

Merkel asks everyone to get vaccinated

During a visit to the factory of manufacturer Biontech in Marburg, Merkel said she wants to ask anyone who has not yet been vaccinated: “We had been short of vaccine for months. Now we are in a very extraordinary position, and many countries in the world don’t, that we have enough vaccine to protect ourselves. And that we can also protect others.” The importance of such a vaccine is especially apparent in view of the increasing number of infections.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 48.4 million people or 58.2 percent of the total population have now been fully vaccinated. 52.9 million people or 63.7 percent of all residents have had at least one first vaccination. Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) emphasized the general vaccination progress. More than 71 percent of people in Germany for whom a vaccine has been approved and recommended by Stiko have already received at least one vaccination.

Vaccinations recommended for 12 to 17 year olds

After weeks of testing, the independent committee came out on Monday to vaccinate all children and adolescents aged 12 to 17. Previously, the committee’s advice only applied to a limited extent to chronically ill children and teenagers, but vaccinations were possible for everyone on medical advice. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 25.7 percent of all 12- to 17-year-olds now have at least one vaccination; 16.5 percent are fully vaccinated. No vaccine has yet been approved for children under 12 years of age.

Now parents began to make arrangements for their children. Many would have waited for the vaccination commission’s medical advice, said association spokesman Mask. The previous political pressure sometimes led to skepticism and uncertainty. The motives of parents to vaccinate their children, in addition to health protection, are concerns about the exclusion of unvaccinated children from school. In addition, some parents wanted to prevent new school closures by as many immunized children as possible.

Criticism of vaccinations directly in schools

The Association for Education and Education was critical of vaccinations directly in schools. It is imperative that children make an informed decision with their parents and after extensive advice from the pediatrician or general practitioner, said chairman Udo Beckmann. “We find it questionable whether this can be redeemed if the vaccination takes place in school vaccination vehicles.” He also warned of possible conflicts if parents or young people who are against a vaccination see themselves being harassed by vaccination teams present. The association generally welcomes the vaccination advice for children aged 12 years and older.

The head of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, told the Germany editorial network (Thursday): “Anything that quickly increases safety in schools is good.” He opposed fears that this could lead to conflict in schools and that peer pressure could be exerted on students who do not want to be vaccinated. There are certainly opportunities to organize vaccinations in such a way that school functioning is hardly affected and the necessary anonymity and voluntary nature are absolutely preserved.

Virologist Drosten is convinced that most people who have already been vaccinated in the autumn do not need a refresher course. “The protective effect of the corona vaccines is much better than, for example, the flu vaccines,” he told the German news agency. However, for certain groups, he finds it useful to do a refresher course. “After six months, the antibody level obtained by the vaccination drops significantly, especially in very old people.” Refreshment is therefore conceivable in environments such as retirement homes. “This fall, however, it is important to first close the vaccination gaps among people over 60.”