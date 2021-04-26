Doctors and politicians: vaccinated people must get their rights back | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the corona vaccination summit of federal and state governments, doctors’ associations and politicians are calling for vaccinated people to return their basic rights soon.

For example, vaccinated nursing home residents should be allowed to eat together and be visited again, said the chairman of the Greens in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, of the “Rheinische Post”. Evidence suitable for everyday use is also required for citizens who have been vaccinated or tested negative. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers must also ensure today that withheld vaccine doses are released and that no vaccine is thrown away.

The federal president of the General Practitioners Association, Ulrich Weigeldt, as well as Göring-Eckardt, demanded that all supplies be used up immediately. “It is as scandalous as it is unacceptable that millions of vaccine doses are stored unused or not fully used in the refrigerators of vaccination centers, while thousands are contaminated outside every day,” he told the Rheinische Post. For weeks, his association has been calling for the vaccine to finally be given to general practitioners – “and not just in homeopathic doses.”

By the end of the week, about seven percent of the population in this country had been fully vaccinated. Nearly 23 percent had received at least one first dose.

Releasing Vaccines to Everyone?

CSU boss Markus Söder proposed to vaccinate significantly more in the world of work and in families. “We need company vaccinations, we need family vaccinations,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. The reason for this is that there is a high risk of infection in companies and families. This must go hand in hand with an extensive introduction of the vaccines, Söder said. The prioritization based on age and occupational groups, as well as clinical pictures, made sense at first, “but now it is increasingly becoming a time barrier”.

Over the weekend, Söder had specifically suggested that all vaccines should be fully approved by May, and that schoolchildren over the age of 16 should also be vaccinated more.

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurers, Andreas Gassen, also spoke out in favor of lifting the priorities. “As important as this was in the beginning, it is now important to vaccinate the wider population very quickly. We only get herd immunity if we vaccinate not only the elderly and the elderly, but especially people with many contacts, ”he told the“ Rheinische Post ”.

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans told the Tagesspiegel that he thought it was “a fair and feasible plan to use May as part of the current prioritization and to vaccinate indiscriminately from June”. In this way, younger people, “most likely to meet in groups”, would also receive vaccinations more quickly.

More rights for vaccinated people?

On the debate about more rights for vaccinated people, Gassen said, “I consider someone who has been vaccinated to continue to withdraw their basic rights very difficult from a legal point of view and hardly justifiable medically.” Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer also told Funke media group newspapers, “It is natural and imperative that people who are not or very likely to be carriers of the virus due to their vaccination should not be restricted.”

Federal Justice Department draft regulation takes into account: In shops and some other areas, vaccinated and convalescent people who have been proven to have survived a corona infection not long ago should be treated as people who have a current negative test see. This applies to access to many shops, cultural institutions, sports and certain services such as a haircut. There would also be no quarantine obligation after entry from a risk area.

The FDP welcomed these plans. “After knowing that vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus, their basic rights should no longer be restricted,” said Augsburger Allgemeine FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing. “The state must have a reason for each individual why it restricts freedoms.”

Economy for departure schedule

The Federal Association of Medium Enterprises expects the vaccination summit to provide a binding timetable for exiting the state’s corona restrictions. “The basis of the lock-off should be the progress of the vaccination,” said federal director Markus Jerger. “Each extra week of uncertainty destroys thousands of economic livelihoods and thus jobs.” Previously, SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz had also called for clear opening steps for the summer to be set at the end of May.

Philosopher and risk ethicist Julian Nida-Rümelin called for the lockdown measures to be discontinued as soon as the disease frequency and mortality from the coronavirus are comparable to the effects of the flu. “If the federal government continues to stick to a model based solely on incidence rates, there will be no permanent easing in the near future,” he told the Rheinische Post.