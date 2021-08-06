Doctor Strange killed one of the most powerful gods in the multiverse for a noble reason

Developed by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Doctor Strange is a superhero who develops in the Marvel universe. The Sorcerer Supreme recently had to end the life of one of Marvel’s most powerful gods.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the comic book Savage Avengers # 23. Stop reading if you don’t want to read it.

Kulan Gath: the toughest evil wizard to kill

The heroes of the comic book Savage Avengers had to overcome several dead ends in their hunt for the evil wizard Kulan Gath. Gerry Duggan’s comic follows Marvel’s most brutal heroes, including Wolverine, Elektra, Doctor Voodoo, the Punisher, but also Venom and Conan the Barbar, a visitor from another world. In their quest to oust the Ancient Wizard, they fought every possible monster from dragons to instigators, but Gath only grew stronger.

In Savage Avangers, the ex-neurosurgeon runs out of opportunities to take on Kulan Gath and is forced to kill his longtime archenemy, who was also his ultimate secret weapon. Doctor Strange effectively ended Shuma-Gorath’s days in a very tragic scene.

Shuma-Gorath, whose physical form is indescribable, is an almighty god of the Marvel Universe who presents himself as follows:

“Before it was all, it was me. Before the time was I waited. I fed on the screaming souls of the universes. I drank the wasted milk of dead stars. I am the emptiness outside of everything. Understanding. I am Shuma-Gorath . “

Killed out of spite

But in Savage Avengers, the demonic god knows a tragic fate. In fact, Shuma-Gorath is no longer the almighty, immortal being he once was, in the 23rd edition of the comics he’s just a bloody, skinless version of himself.

This shabby state is due to an attack by the cannibal wizard Kulan Gath. The latter consumed Shuma-Gorath’s body and strength, one bite at a time. Desperate and near death, he declares that Kulan Gath won the war, while Doctor Strange tries unsuccessfully to stop the bleeding.

Strange, who had come in search of an unlikely ally, ultimately found nothing but tragedy. After giving his blade to Doctor Strange, Conan asks the Sorcerer Supreme to finish him off, which Shuma-Gorath also demands. Strange ends Shuma-Gorath’s existence with a vicious slash, with the caveat that the being owes him thanks in his next life.

Despite their longstanding antagonism, Shuma-Gorath and Doctor Strange were among the only beings who knew exactly what Kulan Gath was doing and how to stop it. The Sorcerer Supreme and Conan must find out for themselves how to defeat Kulan Gath. Developed by Gerry Duggan, Patch Zircher, Java Tartaglia and Travis Lanham of VC, Savage Avengers is an ongoing Marvel Comics series in which Conan the Barbarian teams up with Wolverine, the Punisher, Venom, Elektra and Doctor Voodoo. If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love to hear how Superman justifies his cruelest decision.