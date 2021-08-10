Doctor from Lower Saxony only treats vaccinated people | free press

The fact that GP Florian Balkau from Wallenhorst in Lower Saxony does not want to treat unvaccinated people has sparked a heated debate. Now the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Doctors Lower Saxony (KVN) checks whether Balkau is breaking the rules.

The fact that GP Florian Balkau from Wallenhorst in Lower Saxony does not want to treat unvaccinated people has sparked a heated debate. Now the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Doctors Lower Saxony (KVN) checks whether Balkau is breaking the rules.

He just wanted “here to protect the waiting room and property for my particularly sensitive clientele,” says Wallau, who also works as a palliative care provider. It’s not about letting vaccine skeptics be caught off guard. Balkau says he likes to talk to patients who have doubts about the Covid-19 vaccination. But if someone doesn’t want them under any circumstances, no trust can develop. But that’s what it takes – regardless of Corona – so that he can treat sick people and suggest therapy to them.

Balkau is now subjected to vicious insults for his attitude, which in turn calls the KVN on the scene: “One can criticize Dr. Balkau’s attitude. But the insults and threats of violence up to the death threats against the colleague and his practitioners exposed, (…) are horrific and repulsive,” emphasizes Jörg Berling, the head of the Association of Physicians. Balkau has turned to police and prosecutors about the threats, and his home and practice are protected by the police. It’s all extremely stressful, he says: “But I’m not ready to give in. And yes, I would stand up for charity again – even if I have to pay a high price for it.”

The question, however, is whether the ‘right’, as he calls it, is also right. The KVN now wants to check that. And that would give her lawyers a bit of a headache. If it were only for emergencies, it would be clear: a doctor should treat them. And Balkau emphasizes that he does the same with unvaccinated people. It would also be easy if a patient made it unreasonable for the doctor to treat him – for example, because he was harassing riots in the practice or the staff. But that is not the point in Balkau’s case. It is also perfectly clear that it would be inadmissible for a doctor to put up a sign that read, “I do not treat unvaccinated people” or “Corona deniers out”. But that cannot be the case on Balkau either.

The KVN must therefore interpret what is in the law. Recognition as a statutory physician means that a statutory physician “has the right and obligation to participate in statutory medical care (…)”. Does this duty mean that a doctor must treat – even if he does not have a trusting relationship with a patient because the patient does not want to be vaccinated? That is the real and open question. So far, there are no court decisions that can serve as a guideline, as the Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVBW) explains. The Covid-19 vaccinations did not last long enough for that. The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Lower Saxony must take a new legal path. That may take a while, says Detlef Haffke of KVN. Because first you want to hear both sides – Mr. Balkau and patient Christina W., who doesn’t want to be vaccinated – and that’s why Balkau doesn’t treat anymore. Haffke cannot say when the proceedings will be completed. There is no date for this yet.