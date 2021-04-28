Doctor Blade Market In-depth Analysis Report

The global Doctor Blade market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the EU. The production region is also concentrated in the developed countries due to the steel quality. In the developing countries, they cant produce high equality steel, so the quality of their doctor blade is not good enough. In the future, the Doctor Blade will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. With the development of the steel, the developing countries technique will have a great development, the import ratio will decrease.

In rotogravure printing the doctor blade (from ductor blade) removes the excess ink from the smooth non-engraved portions of the image carrier and the land areas of the cell walls. Doctor blades are also used in other printing and coating processes, such as flexo and pad printing for the same function. It is believed that the name derives from the blades used in flatbed letterpress equipment for blades used to wipe ductor rolls, and “ductor” became doctor.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Bentongraphics

Allision

MDC

Esterlam

PrimeBlade

Swedev

Hancheng

Jialida

Fuji Shoko

Kadant

On the basis of application, the Doctor Blade market is segmented into:

Gravure

Screen Printing

Flexo

Other

Doctor Blade Type

Metal

Plastic

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Doctor Blade Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Doctor Blade Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Doctor Blade Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Doctor Blade Market in Major Countries

7 North America Doctor Blade Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Doctor Blade Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Doctor Blade Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Doctor Blade Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

