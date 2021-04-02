Docking Station Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Docking Station Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global docking station market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
A docking station or universal port replicator connects portable computers with other devices. It facilitates the user to convert a laptop into a desktop computer and use it in a workspace setting or at residence without requiring any additional cables. The laptops can be connected directly to the docking station and external hardware devices, such as additional monitors, speakers, and printers. These docking stations replace supplementary dongles and adapters to connect external displays, USB hubs, and storage units.
Market Trends
Increasing digitization and growing penetration of portable electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, for personal and commercial purposes, are driving the market growth. The rising adoption of docking stations for a secured connection and conveniently powering the devices is also propelling the market. The growing trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) further drives the market for docking stations across the globe. Several enterprises are encouraging the use of personal devices at work, thereby catalyzing the demand for docking stations to enhance connectivity. Additionally, the development of multi-functional stations equipped with additional charging, multiple monitors connectivity, and high-speed data transfer capabilities, is further bolstering the market growth.
Docking Station Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Acco Brands Corporation
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- AsusTek Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited,
- Hp Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Sony Corporation
- com Ltd.
- Targus International LLC
- Toshiba Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Laptop Docking Stations
- Smartphones and Tablets Docking Stations
- Hard Drive Docking Stations
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Wired Docks
- Wireless Docks
Breakup by Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
