Docker Monitoring Market Share Analysis 2021, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types And Applications

Docker Monitoring: Introduction

Docker monitoring is the process of tracking the operation of a containerized application in order to ensure the application is running properly on the docker container. Furthermore, docker monitoring can help industries monitor the time-series data on each node installed on docker containers in order to analyze metrics obtained from various sources such as host and daemon logs.

Docker monitoring is also employed to ensure that both the containerized applications and infrastructure are always at optimum levels

Global Docker Monitoring Market: Dynamics

Global Docker Monitoring Market: Key Drivers

Rise in need to maximize the performance of the application across dynamic container environments is expected to fuel the docker monitoring market

The unavoidable need to monitor the health status of docker monitors in order to prevent system outages is a key factor that is likely to propel the docker monitoring market in the next few years

Rise in the demand for docker monitoring with the trending technologies, which include docker and dockerized applications to improve agility and speed of services, is expected to fuel the docker monitoring market

Advancements in machine learning and analytics technologies to enhance the functionality of the docker monitoring solution are projected to create an opportunity for the docker monitoring market across the globe

Distributed processes and abrupt requirements in the IT & telecommunication industry is expected to boost the docker monitoring market

Rising adoption of multi-cloud deployment across industries is projected to create new opportunities for the docker monitoring market during the forecast period

Global Docker Monitoring Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness and scarcity of skilled professionals for handling docker monitoring solution are major factors that are expected to restrain the global docker monitoring market in the next few years

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Docker Monitoring Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been a major challenge for the post-pandemic business environment. Governments of different countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. Hence, organizations or enterprises are adopting docker monitoring to monitor the health status of docker monitors to prevent outages and also to identify when something goes wrong in order to quickly pinpoint the problem during the pandemic outbreak. Docker monitoring was extensively used by industries across both developed and developing countries during the pandemic outbreak due to social distancing and to eliminate manual intervention in processes. This, in turn, is projected to drive the docker monitoring market during the COVID-19 outbreak.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Docker Monitoring Market

In terms of region, the global docker monitoring market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America dominated the global docker monitoring market in 2020. The U.S. is a key market in the region due to an increase in rate of adoption of cloud technologies, such as docker containerization and micro services across enterprises in the U.S. Additionally, presence of well-established players who are offering docker monitoring is expected to boost the docker monitoring market in North America.

The docker monitoring market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of docker monitoring by enterprises across China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and India in order to help them in monitoring the performance of containerized applications to ensure application continuity.

Global Docker Monitoring Market: Competition Landscape

Several local, regional, and global players are active in the docker monitoring market with a strong presence. Rapid technological advancements have created significant opportunities in the global docker monitoring market. Market players are increasingly focusing on collaboration, mergers, and acquisition activities with technology partners to develop innovative and advanced solutions in order to improve their offerings and market reach.

Key players operating in the global docker monitoring market include: