Dobrindt: Earn billions in UN refugee aid | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 19, 2021
1

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt wants to prevent mistakes from being made again and therefore calls for more support for UN refugee aid.

Berlin (dpa) – CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt has spoken out in favor of multi-billion dollar financial support for UN refugee aid to accommodate refugees from Afghanistan in camps in neighboring countries.

“Not repeating the mistakes made in 2015 also means that we will give the UN refugee aid more support in combating the causes of flights on the ground,” he told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. “To do this, we need to make billions in pledges over the next few years,” he said, referring to the federal government.

The goal should be to fly out the German civilians and Afghan local staff. “But there can be no general acceptance of refugee contingents in Germany,” Dobrindt said. “We should not give the impression that we can solve the problems in Afghanistan in Germany. That would greatly increase the risk of people fleeing to Europe.” In 2015 and 2016, more than 1.1 million asylum seekers came to Germany, many from Syria, a country experiencing civil war.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 19, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Before Peru’s presidential elections: guerrillas kill 16 people | Free press

Before Peru’s presidential elections: guerrillas kill 16 people | Free press

May 25, 2021
Photo of UN: Myanmar protests pose a problem for military | Free press

UN: Myanmar protests pose a problem for military | Free press

April 30, 2021
Photo of the return of rumors with a possible totally insane crossover

the return of rumors with a possible totally insane crossover

January 16, 2021
Photo of Emotional farewell to Kühnert as Juso boss | Free press

Emotional farewell to Kühnert as Juso boss | Free press

November 28, 2020
Back to top button