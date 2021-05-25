Do You Want To Know the New Business Trend in – Global Gene synthesis Market? Gene synthesis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period 2019 – 2027 With Major Key Players Like ATDBio Ltd, ATUM, BioCat GmbH

Gene synthesis has revolutionized the field of research in medicine and biology. Since its discovery in 1955, the technology has evolved at a great pace which has enabled researchers and scientists to design and reprogram genomes from scratch. Gene synthesis can be applied for research fields such as healthcare, agriculture and energy to do more experiments, in less time and at a low cost environment. In recent years, this technology has become a building block of synthetic biology as it facilitates synthesis of various types of DNA sequence, including recombinant, mutated, or completely novel DNA sequence without a template.

Global gene synthesis market participants consist of ATDBio Ltd, ATUM, BioCat GmbH, Biomatik, BIONEER CORPORATION, Blue Heron Biotech, LLC, Epoch Life Science Inc, Eurofins Genomics LLC, GENEWIZ, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., OriGene Technologies, Inc., ProteoGenix, Shanghai Medicilon inc., Synbio Technologies LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vigene Biosciences Inc among others.

Global gene synthesis market by Products & Services:

Consumables

Software

Services Market

Global gene synthesis market Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research & Developmental Activities

Market by Method:

Solid Phase Synthesis Chip based DNA synthesis PCR based enzyme synthesis



Market by End-User:

Academic & Research Institutes Market Diagnostic Laboratories Market Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies Market Others Market



Gene Synthesis Market by Geography:

North America



US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



