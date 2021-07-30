Do you remember “water world”? Here comes a new series to continue the story

The 1995 film set in a post-apocalyptic world that flooded after the glaciers melted.

It was a revolutionary film.

In 1995 “Waterworld” opened in cinemas. With a budget of 175 million dollars (around 147 million euros), it was the most expensive film of all time at the time. Now the story is coming on TV.

The project with Kevin Costner takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, in which the water level had risen by more than seven kilometers due to the melting of the glaciers. Climate change resulted in new mutants that had the ability to breathe underwater. Mariner, Kevin Costner’s character, had this ability.

Mariner rescues Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and Enola (Tina Majorino) who are fleeing from the smokers, a group of murderous pirates. When they become friends, they set out together in search of the last piece of dry land, which in this world was only considered an unreachable legend.

The original producers of the film announced in an interview with “Collider”: “We will make a version of the film for streaming, a continuation of the project,” reveal John Davis and John Fox.

While they don’t have confirmed actors yet, they affirm that the story takes place 20 years after the original narrative: “All these people, 20 years later,” they say.

Back then, “Waterworld” was not very popular with critics, but has now become a cult film for many. In addition to criticism, the original project had several other problems, such as a hurricane in Hawaii that destroyed much of the already built landscape. Since they could not fall back on the latest technology, they were also forced to record several scenes at sea.

We don’t yet know which streaming platform the new series will debut on, but sources close to production reveal that in the US it is likely to hit Peacock, a Universal Studios platform that will be producing the project, just like that Original film. We do know, however, that Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) will be the director of the sequel to this post-apocalyptic world.