Do you remember the professor from “La Casa de Papel”? is unrecognizable

The look change came thanks to a new project by the actor for Amazon Prime.

When we think of the professor at “La Casa de Papel”, we think of a man with a tidy and worried look. However, the new role of Álvaro Morte is completely different from what we know.

The Spanish actor is recording a new series for Amazon. “Sem Limites” tells the story of Fernão de Magalhães’ first circumnavigation of the world. Álvaro Morte (El Profesor, from “La Casa de Papel”) plays the Spaniard Juan Sebastián Elcano. Rodrigo Santoro will play the Portuguese navigator.

The production will have four episodes of about an hour each, recorded in Spain and the Dominican Republic. During a break between the recordings, Álvaro Morte shared a photo on his Instagram account showing his new look and which is completely different from what we are used to.

Joking about this new style, Álvaro compares himself to the members of the metal band Black Sabbath, who are known for their long hair, on a spa day.

The first part of the fifth and final season of “La Casa de Papel” appears on September 3 in the Netflix catalog. Álvaro Morte will again embody the professor’s skin with his typical careful appearance.