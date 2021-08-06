Do you remember the kid from “The Sixth Sense”? Keep working but far from fame

Haley Joel Osment was just 10 years old when she appeared in M. Night Shyamalan. And six when he got on Forrest Gump.

The actor is now 33 years old.

The Hollywood industry is full of tragic stories from child actors. That’s not one of them: In the case of Haley Joel Osment, now 33, there were several factors that contributed to this.

The name may not be that of a superstar, but he was the little protagonist of “The Sixth Sense”, a production that director and screenwriter M. Night Shyamalan started and which was published exactly 22 years ago on August 6, 1999 in the cinemas came (on Shyamalan’s birthday). Today the filmmaker celebrates 51 years.

The film received critical acclaim and became a huge box office hit. “I see dead people” has become an iconic pop culture catchphrase. Haley Joel Osment was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress – after losing to Michael Caine. “Haley, when I saw you, I thought: well, I’m out,” said the renowned British actor in his speech after winning the golden statuette.

This wasn’t Osment’s only prominent childhood role. He was only six years old when he appeared on Forrest Gump. At ten he made “The Sixth Sense” and the success of this film led him to important roles in projects such as “AI Artificial Intelligence” and “Favores em Cadeia”.

After becoming a Hollywood star in his teens, he eventually tried to move away from the brightest spotlights – while maintaining a career at the same time.

Haley Joel Osment in Forrest Gump.

Haley Joel Osment was born in Los Angeles to the son of teacher and father Eugene Osment, who was also an actor. His sister Emily Osment took up the same professional field. Although he became famous as a child, his parents always tried to give him the most normal education possible.

In addition, he was never left alone on the recording set. Haley Joel Osment says he always felt “super safe” while filming. “My parents had a policy of never leaving me alone,” he told The Guardian last year.

And the portrayal is “something that came and went as if you were going to a holiday camp”. Osment was also shocked and surprised by the multiple allegations that have been made against Kevin Spacey in recent years – he even guarantees that he never witnessed the actor’s inappropriate behavior during the filming of “Favors in Chain”.

At school, he says he wasn’t treated like a celebrity and most of his classmates have never seen his films – some of which were recommended for older children. Osment even reveals that he thinks his sister had a harder time playing Miley Cyrus’ sister in “Hannah Montana.”

“This program is designed to induce a fever in a specific age group. She had to deal with many more strange invasions of privacy, she could not lead a normal life in school. And what made it all worse was that it had to be on social media. I resisted it until I was about 27 years old. “

In 2006, when he was 18, Osment moved from Los Angeles to New York. The aim was to study experimental theater in college. “I’ve done work that virtually no one has seen in a long time, which wasn’t a big step in my career – but it turned out to be important for me to see if that was really what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. “Nonetheless, he continued to occasionally take part in film or television productions.

He took part in “Entourage”.

In the same year, the only problematic episode in his career occurred. He was driving drunk, in possession of banned substances, and was in a car accident that resulted in breaks. He was forced to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, pay a fine, attend rehabilitation programs, and received a three-year suspended sentence. The actor regards this incident as a “terrible mistake” made by a teenager, but it has nothing to do with his professional career or the Hollywood industry.

In 2008 he made his Broadway debut as a heroin addict in a David Mamet play. This was followed by roles of villains or antagonists: from “Entourage” to “Yoga Hosers” to “Sex Ed”. The actor admits that maybe it was some kind of rebellion against the angelic image he had in his work as a child. Haley Joel Osment even grew a bushy beard to avoid being recognized and left the image that made him famous.

In the last few years she has been represented more regularly in renowned projects. He was in the Netflix comedy “The Kominsky Method”, in episodes of “What We Do in the Shadows”, “Silicon Valley” or “The Boys” and in films such as “Extremely Perverse, Scandalously Cruel and Vile”.

Haley Joel Osment is an example of how a child actor in Hollywood can get away with it even though he’s not a well-known professional today or is involved in productions of the same size. However, he says he has never felt manipulated over the years. “That’s why I still enjoy doing it after almost 30 years.”

And he added in the same interview: “I think the percentage of people who have had positive experiences with work as children is much higher than people think. But as an actor you can never expect everything to be a great success. I remember having this feeling on “The Sixth Sense” – it won’t always be that way. I am fortunate to have a positive relationship at this time that is sometimes difficult for others. “

He definitely returned to Los Angeles last year. The aim was to start writing and realizing, a step that has not yet taken place but is being prepared – once again far away from the big limelight.

