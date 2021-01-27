Do you remember “Spy Kids”? The saga will have a new version in theaters

Director Robert Rodriguez remains in charge of the project. There are no details yet about the story or the cast.

Antonio Banderas was the father in the original film.

Do you remember “Spy Kids”? It was one of the most popular sagas in cinema for the generation of children born in the 90s. The first film opened in 2001. In 2002 “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams” followed, “Spy Kids 3: Game Over” came a year later and in 2011 there was also “Spy Kids – All the Time in the World”.

Overall, the youth saga achieved box office sales of more than 450 million euros worldwide. Now the story of Juno and Carmen (and the spy parents) is back. The original director, Robert Rodriguez, will revive the saga for a new film, according to the international press.

There are no details yet about the plot or if there will be members of the original cast who will be back. However, the restart is being developed as studios are already involved in the production.