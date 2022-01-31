Do you remember fingertips? The Portuguese band is back

They have a new song, “Dark Phoenix”, which will be part of an EP. According to the group, it is an “outcry of resistance”.

Zé Manel has returned to the group in recent years.

Almost 20 years after their formation, Fingertips are back – with the original line-up – to release new music. You can already hear the single “Dark Phoenix”, which will be part of a future EP called “Dear Jean”.

The Portuguese band describes the new theme as “a cry of resistance”. “A manifesto of resilience, strength and overcoming, the result of years of tolerance for so many external factors that shape, castrate and hurt us countless times.”

The Fingertips released their debut album All ‘Bout Smoke N’ Mirrors in 2003. Some of the group’s songs became very popular. Then in 2006 came the album Catharsis. Three years later, after the release of the “Magic Heart EP”, singer Zé Manel left the group.

Fingertips continued with Joana Gomes as a singer and released the albums “Venice” (2011) and “2” (2012), which lost their media glory over the years. Around 2018, Zé Manel returned to the band. New themes have been released, but only now is a new album coming.

Click on the gallery to see some of the most important concerts that will take place in Portugal in 2022.