Do you know why Marvin Aday got the bizarre nickname Meat Loaf?

In 1965, Marvin Aday finished his 12th grade and prepared to face the rest of his adult life. But in the shadows was the opportunity to accompany thousands of young people who lost their lives on the other side of the world in the tragic war in Vietnam.

The boy who excelled in school musicals was also the tough guy who excelled on the defensive line of the school’s soccer team, where he was referred to simply as ML. As soon as he finished classes, he took advantage of the growing weight and tried an innovative and imaginative strategy to get rejected by the army: the weight.

In a short time he has gained another 30 kilos in addition to his normal weight. In the end, it would not fool the military. “When I went to the physical exams, they noticed [o que tinha feito] and they started killing me,” he confessed in his autobiography.

Two weeks later he was finally drafted into military service. He refused, packed his bags and left Texas for California. He was rescued from the war, but he couldn’t get rid of the new nickname he wore because of his enormous weight: Meat Loaf.

Surprisingly, he took the world by storm under that name with his powerful voice – although he legally changed his name to Michael in 1984 – completing one of the best-selling albums of all time. Written by Jim Steinman, Bat Out of Hell will have sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It was just in time to make “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, which topped sales in 29 countries.

The American singer’s death was announced this Friday, January 21, in a public statement signed by the family. According to TMZ, Meat Loaf died as a result of an infection with Covid-19. He was 74 years old.

His life was also complicated as he was born in Dallas, Texas in 1947. His mother was a teacher and a singer in a gospel band. The father was a policeman and self-employed businessman who sold home remedies for coughs but kept a secret.

Orvis Wesley was a World War II veteran. The aftermath of the conflict led him to alcoholism, from which he never got over. Sometimes he would spend days away from home in long and endless binges. Marvin spent those days at his grandmother’s house while his mother ran through the city streets in search of her husband.

Far away from Texas and free from the army, he made his career in Los Angeles. In music, he has been part of several bands that rub shoulders and open concerts for iconic names such as Janis Joplin, Van Morrison, The Who, The Stooges, Grateful Dead or MC5. He also became a figurehead in several musicals — and of course, burst into popularity with 1977’s Bat Ouf of Hell.

Always a charismatic figure, Meat Loaf was prone to bouts of brilliance and madness, particularly in the latter years of his career. Extremely energetic, despite the notoriously excessive weight, it was a motor on stage.

So much so, in fact, that he kept an oxygen tank ready behind the scenes at the Bat Out of Hell tour concerts, which he resorted to when times were tough. But the bottle failed in more serious cases, like when he jumped off the stage and broke his leg in Ottawa, Canada, in 1978. The tour didn’t end: Meat Loaf only had to circumnavigate the stages of the remaining concerts in wheelchairs.

Falls became more common around the turn of the century. Since the singer was already over 50 years old, obesity and old age began to complicate his life. In 2011, he passed out on stage during a performance in Pittsburgh, although he was still able to finish the performance.

“I fainted, dammit. I have asthma. I can not breath. And then… they stuck a needle in me and I almost bled to death. Then they slapped me and now my teeth are chattering,” he said, returning to the stage minutes later.

The episode repeated itself five years later, with a breakdown at a concert in Canada. Although doctors blamed dehydration, the next two concerts were cancelled. Worse, as soon as he collapsed, the public realized that the singer was performing with the help of playback, which reignited rumors about his deteriorating physical condition.

The last drop happened in 2019, this time at a horror convention. As he took the stage, Meat Loaf fell badly and broke his collarbone.

For the past decade, the artist has continued to release new albums without much success. Perhaps that’s why he embraced alternative adventures, like his participation in Donald Trump’s reality show The Celebrity Apprentice in the 2011 edition. Alongside Gary Busey and La Toya Jackson, Meat Loaf was one of the characters, especially when he played the lead role the processing moments.

At one point, the singer thought Busey stole some of his belongings. Annoyed, he waited for a moment of silence before exploding. “I bought these sponges, you motherfucker. This ink is mine. i’m sick of you You don’t want to mess with me, motherfucker. You don’t want to mess with me,” he yelled in his distinctive voice. “Look me straight in the eye. I’m the last person you want to play with.”

The other contestants had to step in when Meat Loaf pounced on the American actor. A few minutes later, the singer realized he had made a mistake and apologized, visibly embarrassed.

Busey wasn’t alone in the anger of Meat Loaf, who also publicly caught up with another figure, this time rather unexpected: young activist Greta Thunberg.

“I feel sorry for Freta,” the singer explained in 2020. “She’s been brainwashed into believing that climate change exists, but none of it is real. She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s clearly been coerced into believing that what she’s saying is actually true.”

The young Swede, known for not hiding and even having a few mouths with the US President, reacted promptly. “This has nothing to do with Meat Loaf. It has nothing to do with me. It has nothing to do with what they call me. It’s not even a question of left or right,” he wrote on social media. “This is about scientific facts.”

Although Meat Loaf did not believe in global warming and its harmful effects, he was a firm believer in ghosts. He admitted that in a 2016 interview with Britain’s The Mirror.

“No doubt if we walk down the street from the busy streets of London, someone who looks like a normal person could walk past us and you could feel a change in temperature and a feeling of heaviness,” he explained to the journalist. “It’s almost like a weight on your chest, you’re suddenly tired. And if we turn around at that moment and try to follow the person who passed us, they would disappear.”

This wasn’t the only paranormal case reported by Meat Loaf, who spoke of another encounter at a London hotel when a ghost “walked through the wall” and stared at him before escaping. “I yelled ‘hey, hey,’ but he never turned to me,” he said, although he admitted it was “residual haunting.”

“It wasn’t just his spirit, it was an energy left behind. He wasn’t ready to die. You’re probably repeating the same thing over and over again. If it were an intelligent haunt, it would have turned and stopped.”