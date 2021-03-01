Do not miss this interesting offer for the Amazfit GTR 47mm Lite A1922 watch

One of the most important things for an athlete is their health. While running, warming up, or playing his favorite sport, he has to take care of his health. Currently, technology enables small devices like watches to monitor health. However, one of the problems is the price of these watches. Keep in mind, however, that the Amazfit GTR 47mm Lite is less than $ 70 at the time of writing.

A watch with multiple functions

The Amazfit GTR 47mm Lite watch can be connected to your smartphone using Bluetooth technology (version 5.0). Hence, you will receive notifications from your phone on your watch to preview SMS, App Push, etc. Whether you want to play sports or go to work, the sober and elegant design is easy to combine with different styles of clothing.

In addition, this watch can be useful for athletes to monitor the development of their body, such as B. the heart rate to monitor during an exertion. There are different sport modes that you can use to track your progress according to the type of exercises you are practicing. In particular, it has the running, cycling, swimming and strength training modes. If you do swim, be aware that it is waterproof up to 50m underwater.

If you are concerned about the battery life on this smartwatch, you should know that it has a 410 mAh lithium polymer battery. The battery keeps the watch active for a maximum of 24 days. So you don’t have to charge it often so you can focus on your workout. The watch has an acceleration sensor, an ambient light sensor and an optical PPG heart rate sensor.

For ease of use, all you have to do is raise your arm to light up the smartwatch screen. For additional functions, please note that this smartwatch charges in approx. 2 hours. It has a 1.39 inch (326 PPI) AMOLED display. It is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher smartphones and iOS 10.0 or higher devices. The Amazfit GTR lite comes with a charger and a wristband.

Don’t wait any longer to buy the Amazfit GTR 47mm Lite A1922, which is only € 65. Usually, the price ranges from $ 75 to $ 100. So now is a good time to buy it. Don’t hesitate to buy the Philips SHB3075 / 00 headphones to add rhythm to your workout.

3 advantages of purchasing this smartwatch

An enormous 24-day autonomy. Water resistance up to 50 m depth. An elegant and sober design for all styles of clothing

