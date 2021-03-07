Do not miss the super special price for the 60 GB package from Cdiscount Mobile

Although internet connection is essential on a daily basis, finding the right package remains a major challenge. It is easy to get lost with all the offers available on the market. Cdiscount Mobile, the El Télécom Group’s virtual operator, usually offers packages at aggressive prices. Not only are their prices incredibly attractive, but they also offer the ability to switch between cellular networks. The data package Cdiscount Mobile 60 GB is also available for less than 10 euros.

Cdiscount mobile 60 go: make the right choice!

Cdiscount Mobile currently offers a 60 GB data plan. With such a large internet connection, you can surf freely. Now you can watch and download videos without worrying about data usage. So you can take full advantage of the variety of your favorite platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, etc.

Since it remains important to keep in touch with friends and family, this plan offers unlimited SMS and MMS services. In addition, promotional offers regularly carry unlimited calls.

In addition, your package will remain active in Europe and in the overseas departments. Therefore, there is no additional tax in the respective countries when subscribing to this package. You also have a special web envelope for your data abroad. To top it off, Cdiscount relies on the support of large operators such as Bouygues Télécom, Orange and SFR. As a result, the Cdiscount Mobile 60 GB data package guarantees excellent communication conditions.

In addition, you stay completely free with the Cdiscount Mobile 60 GB package, as it is non-binding. No more cheap deals that lure you into a trap. Now you can cancel your subscription at any time.

The Cdiscount package contains a 10 euro SIM card that is compatible with all telephones. You can afford the whole thing for 7.99 euros per month for 6 months and then for 14.99 euros / month. By the way, don’t forget that the high-performance SanDisk Micro SDX Ultra 128 GB memory card is currently available at an affordable price.

3 good reasons to subscribe to this package?

SIM card for 10 euros shipping in 48 hours 5 GB additional in EU and DOM Unlimited calls, SMS, MMS

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.