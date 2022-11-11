“Do not expect a stream”

On November 9, Twitch star Matthew “Mizkif” made an announcement by way of a YouTube video titled I Am Leaving. The streamer revealed that he could be taking a break from livestreaming whereas touring to Japan.

Mizkif said that he could be specializing in creating vlogs, since he believes that streaming his current journey to South Korea made him get pleasure from it much less. He then said:

“So I cannot be streaming for the following two weeks. Don’t count on a stream. You possibly can sit in my offline chat and wait. However I will not be reside for the following two weeks. I can be making actually enjoyable vlogs, which is approach higher content material.”

Mizkif reveals what he plans on doing throughout upcoming Japan journey

The Japanese-dubbed video began with the 26-year-old mentioning that he wouldn’t be livestreaming for 2 weeks:

“Yo! I needed to make this video to let the neighborhood know that over the following two weeks, I cannot be making ‘stream movies.’ As an alternative, I can be touring to Japan. I need to get away. I simply need to fly away. I have been desirous to go to Japan for fairly a while.”

The Austin, Texas-based content material creator talked about his current journey to South Korea, the place he and different OTK members hosted a day by day IRL livestream. Mizkif said that having to stream on a regular basis made him benefit from the journey much less:

“I feel a giant downside I had final time once I went to South Korea is I used to be tremendous reliant on streaming. We had been continually having to stream and I feel on the whole, it simply made me not get pleasure from it as a lot. However the one factor I did get pleasure from doing, is making vlogs. So I positively need to try this. That needs to be enjoyable.”

The video concluded with the streamer thanking neighborhood members who supported him over the previous month, saying:

“However I can be again on the twenty sixth. Severely need to thanks guys for all of the assist this previous month. It has been… thanks. That is it. I can be again in two weeks. I need to go and revel in Japan. Thanks guys for every thing. I actually do admire it and I’ll see you guys within the subsequent vlog.”

Followers react to the streamer’s announcement

Followers within the YouTube feedback part shared heartfelt and supportive messages. One viewer was enthusiastic about Mizkif’s upcoming Japanese vlogs and talked about that his content material was “all the time enjoyable to observe”:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part react to the streamer’s Japan journey announcement (Picture by way of Mizkif/YouTube)

Mizkif is likely one of the most distinguished streaming personalities. In 2020, he co-founded One True King (OTK) with Asmongold, EsfandTV, Suggestions Out, and Wealthy Campbell. Matthew at present has 2,056,758 followers and averages round 23k viewers per stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



