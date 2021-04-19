Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Tools Market | Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2021-2028 | Key Player – Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH; Makita Power Tools India; Hilti India

The New Report “Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Tools Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Do-it-yourself (DIY) tools market will expect to grow at a rate of 4.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Do-it-yourself (DIY) tools market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing adoption of cordless power tools across the globe.

A power tool can be described as a device that is operated by an additional source of power, such as an electric motor, IC motors, and compressed air. Power instruments are used in the construction, shipbuilding, oil, and automotive industries for various applications. There are different commercial and industrial uses for power tools, such as drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating, and others. These instruments are also available in different types and include hammer drills, electric screwdrivers, and fast screw guns that are easy to operate. Manufacturers are spending more in cordless power tools with continued research and growth.

Key Players: The major players covered in the do-it-yourself (DIY) tools market report are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH; Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd.; Hilti India Private Limited; Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.; Apex Tool Group, LLC.; Ingersoll-Rand plc; Snap-on Incorporated.; Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.; Emerson Electric Co.; Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.; Illinois Tool Works Inc.; Fortive.; ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG (‘STIHL’).; CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd.; FEIN POWER TOOLS INDIA PVT LTD.; Ferm International B.V.; AIMCO.; URYU SEISAKU, LTD.; Festool GmbH.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

