Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $189.1 Million during the Forecast Period

Global Do-It-Yourself home improvement retailing market is going to experience a huge growth during the forecast period. Décor and indoor segment will be the most lucrative. Online segment will be the most profitable.Research Dive has recently published a report titled “Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market, by Type (Building Materials, Decor and Indoor Garden, Lighting, Electrical Work Materials, Tools and Hardware, Painting, Wallpaper and Supplies, Plumbing Materials and Equipment, Flooring Repair and Replacement Materials), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The global DIY home improvement retailing market is predicted to generate a revenue of $189.1 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on type, distribution channel, and regional outlook.

In type segment, décor and indoor garden sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to register a revenue of $23.3 million by 2026. The reason behind this growth is the convenience, affordable price, and easy-to-use traits of the DIY planter projects.

In distribution channel segment, the online sub-segment will experience the most significant growth with an estimated revenue of $84.9 million during the forecast period.

An online system for DIY market players helps in enhancing the enterprise relationship management by offering end-to-end Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. This is the reason influencing the growth of the market segment.

Inquire Here Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America region is going to hold the dominating share of the market. The market registered a revenue of $53.6 million in 2018 and is further anticipated to account for $71.5 million by 2026. Rising demand for DIY home improvement tools in North American countries is one of the most important factors enhancing the growth of Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing in the said market. Moreover, the substantial growth in dual-income of households has contributed to the expenditure on DIY home improvement products in the region. These factors are projected to boost the growth of Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing in the North American market in upcoming years.

Market Dynamics

The rise in popularity for Do-It-Yourself projects among people is one of the major driving factors of the global Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. Changing consumer lifestyle with increasing urbanization is also projected to enhance the growth of the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. Furthermore, emerging e-commerce platforms for Do-It-Yourself Businesses are also projected to boost the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Factors such as lack of product availability, lack of quality product, and fewer number of professionals operating in DIY home improvement tools are acting as restraining factors for the market.

Eco-friendly DIY projects such as DIY fabric planters for home are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The report also enlists the leading players of the market. They include –

Amazon.com Bitsy Toolstation Home Depot Product Authority, LLC K-GROUP UBYLD RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED Walmart India Flipkart UBUY CO. Lowe’s.Do-it-yourself (DIY)

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and recent strategic developments.

Reference: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/do-it-yourself-diy-home-improvement-retailing-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com