A Do It Your self!! trailer PV was launched, revealing that the anime is about to premiere on October 5, 2022. The anime will air on TV Tokyo on October 5, AT-X and BS11 on October 6, and NST Niigata Basic Tv on October 9, 2022.

Crunchyroll premiered the anime’s first episode on August 6, 2022, on the Crunchyroll Expo. It’s going to additionally simulcast the anime. The anime’s first two episodes will probably be pre-screened in Japan on September 18 at Shinjuku Wald 9.

The trailer PV reveals and previews the Do It Your self!! OP theme music, “Dokidoki Concept wo Yoroshiku! (Thrilling concepts, individuals please!)” by the six major solid members.

The trailer additionally reveals that Yumi Kakazu, recognized for her function as Shizuka-chan in Doraemon, will play Haruko Hoketsu, the advisor for the DIY Membership, and fashionable Japanese DIY YouTuber Suwaro will be a part of the employees for DIY design, supervision, and steering.

Solid and employees

The principle solid of the anime consists of:

Konomi Inagaki (Ange in Kuro no Shoukanshi) as Serufu

Kana Ichinose (Ichigo in Darling within the FranXX) as Purin

Ayane Sakura (Nao Tomori in Charlotte) as Kurei

Azumi Waki (Senko in Sewayaki Kitsune no Senko-san) as Takumi

Karin Takahashi (Suika in Dr. Stone) as Shii

Nichika Oomori (Rein Kashiwagi in Darwin’s Recreation) as Jobuko

IMAGO and Avex Photos have been credited for the unique work. Kazuhiro Yoneda (Akatsuki no Yona) is directing the sequence at Studio Pine Jam (Gleipnir). Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger) is answerable for the sequence scripts. Yuusuke Matsuo is designing the characters. Ryouhei Sataka is composing the music.

Extra about Do It Your self!!

Do It Your self!! is an unique anime sequence that follows six highschool ladies who turn into pals whereas engaged on Do It Your self initiatives within the DIY membership. The ladies wrestle and typically fail, however they don’t surrender until the top. The story depicts the lives of those ladies as they take their first step towards the longer term.

The anime was first introduced again in March 2021 when an official web site was opened for the present, revealing the principle employees and a teaser visible (pictured). In July 2022, the web site revealed the principle solid and extra employees.

For extra info on the sequence, you possibly can go to the official Do It Your self!! anime web site.