DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2027 | SIEMENS AG, PerkinElmer Inc, Illumina Inc.

DNA sequencing is a process in which various DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization. This sequencing involves both Sanger’s method of DNA sequencing and non-Sanger’s methods of DNA sequencing. Advantages such as lower cost, high accuracy and speed, and accurate results even from low sample input are offered by DNA sequencing over microarray and other genomic analysis methods.

DNA sequencing is used in various applications such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, forensics, and others. It has streamlined nucleotide analysis and consists of widely replaced conventional tools of genomics, especially microarray, genotyping, and others.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

LI-COR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

SIEMENS AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DNA Sequencing Market Segmental Overview:

The DNA Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, consumables, instrument,s and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, diagnostics, biomarkers and cancers, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as, sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing. On the basis of end-users the market is segmented as, academic and government institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics.

To comprehend global DNA Sequencing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

