DNA Repair Drugs Market 2020- Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Development, Industry Demand, Key Trends, Global High Growth Market Forecast To 2027

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market

DNA repair drugs are widely utilized for repairing damaged DNA, as well as for treating various types of cancer. DNA damage results usually in genetic disorders; however, the human body has its own mechanisms to correct the DNA sequence. DNA repair drugs, such as PARP inhibitors and other DNA repair drugs, help in the treatment of diseases with genetic aberrations.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2617

The global DNA repair drugs market was evaluated at US$ 461.3 million in 2017, and is anticipated to exhibit a whopping 32.4% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2026).]

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market Overview

Increasing incidence of cancer, rising government initiatives to promote awareness for cancer treatment, and expansion strategies being formulated by leading manufacturers to increase and expand their product portfolio in the international markets, are significant factors propelling the growth of the global DNA repair drugs market.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund International’s report in 2018, breast cancer accounted for the second highest number of cancer cases (2,088,849 new cases) across the globe in 2018. According to GLOBOCAN, 43.6% new cases of breast cancer were registered in Asia Pacific in 2018. Moreover, increasing drug approvals, which are helping address the rising demand for efficient therapeutics, is expected to further propel the global market development in the near future. For instance, in October 2018, Pfizer Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Talazoparib (Talzenna) for treating patients with HER2 (negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer).

However, delay in receiving regulatory approvals result in the delayed marketing of the product, which could adversely affect the revenue generation for the manufacturers. Similarly, delay in post approval of the drug product for other therapeutic indication results in increasing clinical trials costs and can impact the labelling and approval status of currently marketed products.

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market – Geographical Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the global DNA repair drugs market over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018, an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. Moreover, increasing demand for cancer treatments is expected to drive growth of the DNA repair drugs market in the region.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2617

Significant Market Players

The major players operating in the global DNA repair drugs market are AstraZeneca Plc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., Clovis Oncology Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol – Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Genentech, Inc., Repare Therapeutics Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

These players are actively engaged in research and development activities in order to meet the escalating demand for DNA repair drugs worldwide. In May 2019, Clovis Oncology, Inc., collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Foundation Medicine Inc. to initiate phase II study for evaluating rucaparib in combination with nivolumab in patients with high-grade serous carcinoma (HGSC) or endometroid ovarian cancer.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com