DNA Repair and Chemotherapy Market Astonishing Revenues by 2028|| AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Clovis Oncology, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Genentech, Repare Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co

DNA repair is an important mechanism of chemotherapy resistance in common human tumors. The normal tissues tolerate the drugs also, hence elucidation of normal pathways, rather than markedly resistant mutants, is more likely to be relevant.

Patients on chemotherapy have higher levels of DNA damage in blood cells than patients not receiving chemotherapy. Under normal circumstances, cells in the human body have several ways to repair their DNA if it becomes damaged. Cancer cells, however, often acquire changes that render them unable to efficiently repair DNA damage.

Chemotherapeutics target rapidly dividing cancer cells by directly or indirectly inducing DNA damage. Upon recognizing DNA damage, cells initiate a variety of signaling pathways collectively referred to as the DNA damage response (DDR).

A low activity of DNA repair genes makes tumor cells more sensitive to therapy, but on the other hand, non-tumor cells getting lesions could form second primary cancer. Contrary, high activity of DNA repair genes counteracts attempted therapy.

Major Key Players of the Market:

AstraZeneca Plc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., Clovis Oncology Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol – Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Genentech, Inc., Repare Therapeutics Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Market segmentation

By Application

Ovarian cancer

Fallopian Tube cancer

Peritoneal cancer

Breast cancer

Gastric cancer

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

