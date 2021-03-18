DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market 2020 – 2030 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

DNA probes-based diagnostics examines the undoing of anomalous gene sequence that is present in the DNA strand. This technology is used in instrumentation development, surface chemistry, molecular biology, data handling, biological sample preparation and microfabrication. Increasing awareness of DNA probes based diagnostics for prenatal diagnosis and carrier detection is expected to drive demand.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5474

Rise in the emergence of infectious diseases has increased the use of DNA probe based diagnostics in the diagnosis of bacterial infections caused by Salmonella typhi (food poisoning), Escherichia coli (gastroenteritis), and Campylobacter hyointestinalis. The introduction of new technologies for high volume testing is expected to propel market growth.

Key Takeaways

• Global revenues to grow at over 5% CAGR through 2030

• Introduction of in-situ hybridization with non-isotopic DNA probes creating opportunities in infectious disease testing segment

• Increasing need for molecular diagnosis of diseases like cancer remains a key opportunity

• Limitations due to errors caused by recombination between the marker and disease alleles, incorrect pedigree data and genetic heterogeneity.

“Increasing geriatric population and rising disposable income among the masses is expected to increase demand for DNA probes based diagnostics in the market. New developments are expected to increase competition among the players,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted industries all over the world, and the healthcare industry is no different. The market, however, experienced demand due to increasing need for diagnostics during the pandemic. The market is likely to witness steady demand for DNA probe based diagnostics following the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Need More Information About Report Methodology? Click here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5474

Who Is Winning?

US, UK, Germany, France, and Italy remain some of the prominent markets for DNA probes globally. Market players are now focusing on developing better and faster technologies. Rising use of automation in diagnosis or testing has created lucrative opportunities for market players.

Some of the key players in the DNA probe based diagnostics market are Abbott Molecular, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Luminex Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Valuable Insights into the DNA Probe Based Diagnostics Market Report

Fact.MR has presented a detailed analysis on the DNA probe based diagnostics market along with an assessment for the years 2020-2030. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, genetic predisposition, identity/forensics and others. The infectious disease segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing emergence of new bacterial infections. The market is divided based on its geography into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The market will be lead by North America and South America due to increasing demand for diagnosis of cancer and prevalence of other diseases.

About Fact.MR’s Healthcare Division

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5474

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com