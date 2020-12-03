DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, Key Information on Major Key Players Illumina, Macrogen, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer

The global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. Key factors driving the growth of DNA next generation sequencing market are, increase in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the DNA next generation sequencing market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, infusion pumps product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, service or product providers, distributors and others.

Top Leading Companies

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. and Macrogen Inc.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002934/

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The Insight Partners DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Research Report Scenario includes:

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market.

– Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

– Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

– Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

– Chapter Six discusses the global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter Seven to ten discuss DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

– Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002934/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com