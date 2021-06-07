DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Growing Tremendously Revenue of US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 With Prominent Key Players: Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, Perkinelmer, Inc., Nanopore Technologies, Macrogen, Inc.

The DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

DNA next generation sequencing market is segmented as product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. The segment of platform is further classified as, Hiseq series, Miseq series, solid, ion torrent, Pacbio RS ii and sequel systems, and other platforms. The services segment us further categorized as, sequencing services and data management & analysis Services. Also, the segment of consumables is segmented as, sample preparation consumables and other NGS consumables. Based on application, the market is segmented as, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. Key factors driving the growth of DNA next generation sequencing market are, increase in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the DNA next generation sequencing market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, infusion pumps product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, service or product providers, distributors and others.

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Top Leading Vendors:-



Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, Perkinelmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Macrogen, Inc. among others.

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Product

Consumables

Services

Platform

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other Applications

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

Global DNA next generation sequencing Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

The report includes a thorough investigation of the current statistics, progression and technical developments in the market. It is a systematically organized compilation based on the growth rate, present market trends, and factors that affect consumer’s approach towards products and services available in the market. Reaching out towards global clients has become a vital part to succeed in the DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market. To achieve this, the The Insight Partners has given prime importance to the exploration techniques for clients and potential clients. It offers SWOT analysis to identify the various significant business parameters such as strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities which supports decision-makers to formulate the data-driven decisions in businesses.

