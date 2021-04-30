DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on DNA Next Generation Sequencing, which studied DNA Next Generation Sequencing industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing, is the catch-all term used to describe a number of different modern sequencing technologies.
Get the complete sample, please click:
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=1&rid=653401
Leading Vendors
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Perkin Elmer, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Macrogen, Inc.
PierianDx
Eurofins Scientific
Myriad Genetics
Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
BGI
Illumina, Inc.
QIAGEN
View the Comprehensive Analysis on Various Segment:
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/653401-dna-next-generation-sequencing-market-report.html
By application
Hospitals and Clinics
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market: Type Outlook
Platforms
Services
Consumables
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market by Types
4 Segmentation of DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market in Major Countries
7 North America DNA Next Generation Sequencing Landscape Analysis
8 Europe DNA Next Generation Sequencing Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific DNA Next Generation Sequencing Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa DNA Next Generation Sequencing Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Ask for a Report Sample at:
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=3&rid=653401
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
DNA Next Generation Sequencing manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of DNA Next Generation Sequencing
DNA Next Generation Sequencing industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, DNA Next Generation Sequencing industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
About Global Market Monitor
Global Market Monitor is a professional modern consulting company, engaged in three major business categories such as market research services, business advisory, technology consulting.
We always maintain the win-win spirit, reliable quality and the vision of keeping pace with The Times, to help enterprises achieve revenue growth, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, and significantly avoid operational risks, to achieve lean growth. Global Market Monitor has provided professional market research, investment consulting, and competitive intelligence services to thousands of organizations, including start-ups, government agencies, banks, research institutes, industry associations, consulting firms, and investment firms.
Contact
Global Market Monitor
One Pierrepont Plaza, 300 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn,NY 11201, USA
Name: Rebecca Hall
Phone: + 1 (347) 467 7721
Email: info@globalmarketmonitor.com
Web Site: https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com
Get More Industry Information on Global Market Monitor:
Gardenia Yellow Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/474133-gardenia-yellow-market-report.html
Urinary Catheters Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/548127-urinary-catheters-market-report.html
Static Seating System Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/548644-static-seating-system-market-report.html
Low Lactose Dairy Food Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/512679-low-lactose-dairy-food-market-report.html
Semiconductor Materials Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/532216-semiconductor-materials-market-report.html
Photocurable Resins Market Report
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/482420-photocurable-resins-market-report.html