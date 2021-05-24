DNA Gene Chip Market Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Inclinations, Along With The Future 2025

DNA gene chips or DNA microarrays are tiny chips that are engrafted with DNA molecules. A DNA gene chip size resembles the size of a postage stamp. A DNA microarray consists of a set of microscopic DNA spots attached on a solid surface. Every DNA spot consists of picomoles of a definite DNA sequence, known as probes.

These probes can be a small section of a gene or a DNA element that are used to hybridize a cRNA or cDNA sample (called target) under stringent conditions. These powerful and versatile arrays are frequently used in genetic and medicinal research owing to their ability to speed up the research process. The primary research applications include comparative genomic hybridization, geneID, and profiling of gene expression as well as re-sequencing and genotyping in human, plant, eukaryotes, and prokaryotes genomes.

DNA gene chip technology is widely used in the drug discovery and medical research sector as it reduces the research time. The DNA gene chip enables medical researchers to measure the expression level of thousands of gene simultaneously. Large scale DNA/gene chip initiatives, growth of personalized medicines, and increase in the demand for early cancer detection and cancer diagnosis are factors likely to drive the global market growth for DNA gene chip during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, 8.2 million people died of cancer in 2012 globally. According to the American Cancer Society, about 300,000 men and 276,000 women died due to cancer in 2012 in the U.S.

The global DNA gene chip market has been segmented into DNA type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of DNA type, the market is categorized into oligonucleotide DNA (oDNA) and complementary DNA (cDNA). Based on application, the market is segmented into gene expression, cancer diagnosis and treatment, DNA sequencing in hybridization, drug discovery, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest DNA gene chip market owing to favorable government policies and increase in incentives along with technological advancement in DNA gene chip. Europe is the second largest market for DNA gene chip due to growing prevalence of cancer, increasing government initiatives, and rising demand for early detection and diagnosis of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, with more than 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths each year, cancer represents the second leading cause of death and morbidity in Europe. Factors such as technological advancements, growth in infrastructure, and increase in the prevalence of cancer are projected to drive the Asia Pacific market growth. In addition, growing preference for clinical trials and drug discovery in countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to support the expansion of the market in Latin American due to improving medical infrastructure, rising disposable income, and increasing establishment of manufacturing facilities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Major players operating in the global DNA gene chip market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, bioMérieux SA, Biometrix Technology Inc., LifeGen Technologies LLC, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, and PerkinElmer Inc.

