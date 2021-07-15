DKP defends itself against non-admission to the Bundestag elections | free press

The German Communist Party was not allowed to vote in the Bundestag because the annual reports were submitted quite late. The DKP has now filed a complaint against this.

Berlin (dpa) – After their rejection by the Federal Election Committee, 18 groups filed a complaint with the Federal Constitutional Court. With this they want to achieve that they can vote in the federal elections on September 26.

The German Communist Party (DKP) has also filed a complaint, a court spokesman for the German news agency in Karlsruhe announced. In recent years it had always submitted its annual reports considerably late and therefore did not meet the requirements of party law.

At the end of last week, the Federal Election Commission decided in a two-day meeting that 53 parties could participate in the federal elections, including 44 smaller parties and associations. 43 groups have registered without success. The committee only checks whether the candidates for the election comply with the prescribed formalities. He is not allowed to judge the content of the program of the parties.

After the decision, rejected groups have four days to file a complaint in Karlsruhe. According to the court, the Republicans, the Anarchist Pogo Party of Germany (APPD), the Climate Protection Party (KSP) and the Jesus Party took advantage of this. Now the deadline has passed.

The court must have ruled on the complaints until the 59th day before the election. That would be the last week of July.