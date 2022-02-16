DJ Bruno de Carvalho is spinning music again – he already has 2 dates for this week

DJ Bruno de Carvalho is playing music again and already has 2 dates for this week

The former Sporting president hasn’t stopped on Twitter and Instagram. This time he announced his return to nightclubs.

Bruno de Carvalho is back in the clubs.

Bruno de Carvalho returns this week to work as a DJ. The former Sporting president left Big Brother and took to social media. Amidst attacks on those who accuse him of domestic violence, he shared the information that he will be in two clubs to play music.

“Look who’s back! Back to the real world! And it will be with my whole soul!!!!” he wrote on the morning of this Tuesday February 15th. The return is scheduled for Friday February 18th Scheduled February 2. You can watch Bruno de Carvalho perform in the Alma Privé room in Nogueira da Regedoura, Santa Maria da Feira.Admission from €6.

Another performance is planned for Saturday the 19th. “Friday – Soul. Saturday – Lagars. It’s gonna be a great weekend! Let’s continue together!” she shared at the end of Tuesday evening. The space is located in Amares, in the Braga district.

Bruno de Carvalho was chased away by the public at the TVI program’s last gala. On the same day, she resorted to social networks to insult commentators on the reality show Bloco de Esquerda MP Joana Mortágua, also criticizing Liliana Almeida’s stay-at-home attitude.

A public crime report of domestic violence was filed in connection with the relationship between the two competitors – submitted by the Citizenship and Gender Equality Commission – and the Media Regulatory Body (ERC) also confirmed that it had received several complaints about it the program and the performance of Bruno de Carvalho in it.