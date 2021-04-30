Diverticulitis Market 2021-2028 Proclaim Heightened Revenues with Baxter, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Hikma Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Neopharma, Novartis AG, Aurobindo pharma, Bayer AG, Mylan N.V.

Diverticulitis is the infection or inflammation of pouches that can form in your intestines. These pouches are called diverticula. The pouches generally aren’t harmful. They can show up anywhere in your intestines. If you have them, it’s called diverticulosis.

The most common symptom of diverticulitis is a sharp cramp-like pain, usually on the left side of your lower abdomen. Other symptoms can include fever and chills, nausea, vomiting, and constipation or diarrhea.

Diverticula usually develop when naturally weak places in your colon give way under pressure. This causes marble-sized pouches to protrude through the colon wall. Diverticulitis occurs when diverticula tear, resulting in inflammation, and in some cases, infection.

Among patients with diverticulosis, higher pre-diagnostic levels of 25(OH)D are significantly associated with a lower risk of diverticulitis. These data indicate that vitamin D deficiency could be involved in the pathogenesis of diverticulitis.

Top Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Baxter, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC., Neopharma, Novartis AG, Aurobindo pharma, Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Fresenius Kabi USA, among others.

Market segmentation:

By Type (Complicated, Uncomplicated, Others)

By Diagnosis (Imaging Test, Blood/Urine/Stool Test, Liver Test, Others)

By Treatment (Surgery, Medication, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

