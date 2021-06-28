Diuretic Drugs Market Witness Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period 2018 To 2028

Diuretics are also called “water pills”. Diuretics remove excess water from the body and lower blood pressure. Diuretics are a type of drug that increases the flow of urine in the body. They do this by lowering the concentration of sodium and chloride in the body by removing them through the urine.

This allows the body to draw excess water out of the body. The concentration of sodium and chloride in the body has a significant effect on the amount of water retained in the body. Therefore, most diuretics are effective by reducing the body’s sodium and chloride content.

Diuretic market: Drivers

Increased prevalence and recurrence of kidney stones, heart failure, and hypertension are expected to be key drivers of growth in the diuretic market during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization, heart disease is the number one cause of death in the world. An estimated 17.2 million people die of heart disease, accounting for 31% of the world’s annual deaths.

Approximately 7.4 million deaths are due to coronary heart disease and approximately 6.7 million are due to Stokes, which are expected to further drive the diuretic market.

Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are due to increased prevalence of diuretics. The launch and addition of new therapies is another factor contributing to the growth of the global diuretic market.

Diuretic Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global diuretic market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APEJ) excluding Japan, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Due to the high prevalence of diuresis, edema and other diuretic abnormalities, North America is expected to become the dominant market in the global diuretic market.

The diuretic market in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan, is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by major companies. Europe is expected to have the second largest share of the global diuretic market throughout the forecast period.

Diuretic Market: Major Players

The global market for diuretics is very fragmented. Examples of leading companies operating in the global diuretic market include Sanofi-aventis US LLC, Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC,

Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Actavis Generics, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. , Inc., Paddock Laboratories, LLC. , Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Company, etc.

Some notable reports:

– This market research report provides an analysis to the extent that it acquires commercial characteristics, along with examples or instances of information that will help you better understand it.

– It also helps identify customary / standard terms and conditions such as offers, values ​​and guarantees.

– This report also helps identify trends for predicting growth rates.

– The analyzed report forecasts general trends in supply and demand.

Main offerings:

– Market size and forecast by revenue

-Market Dynamics-Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Suppressions, Investment Opportunities

– Market segmentation – Detailed analysis by product, type, end user, application, segment, geography

It will be offered to major regions as follows:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, other countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Diuretic Market: Overview

The global market for diuretics is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. Most of the medicines have been introduced in the generic market and therefore there is high competition among local and regional players.

Of the four diuretic product types, the loop diuretic segment is expected to lead the global diuretic market during the forecast period.

The pharmacy subsegment under the distribution channel segment is expected to occupy a high share of the global diuretic market as it is the most accessible channel and the majority of patients recommend diuretics.

Diuretic Market: Segmentation

Temporarily, the global diuretic market can be divided based on product type, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global diuretic market is divided as follows:

Loop diuretics

Thiazide diuretics

Potassium-sparing diuretics

Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

Based on indications, the global diuretic market is categorized as follows:

Hypertension

glaucoma

heart failure

kidney stones

Based on distribution channels, the global diuretic market is divided as follows:

Hospital pharmacy

Independent pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Drugstore

Online pharmacy

Based on geography, the global diuretic market is segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding

Japan Japan

Middle East and Africa

