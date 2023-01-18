Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman

Fb: Dayton 24/7

Two Ohio cops are underneath investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black lady within the face whereas making an arrest.

The video got here to gentle on Tuesday, when native information outlet Dayton 24/7 posted footage on Fb displaying a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the lady.

Within the clip, two cops could be seen standing in entrance of their police cruiser in a parking zone whereas transferring to restrain the lady, recognized by her lawyer’s workplace as Latinka Hancock.

In the beginning of the footage, which has no sound, Hancock could be seen chatting with the officers as she tries to push them away. A cop on the left seems to be pointing a stun gun in his proper hand at Hancock, whereas an officer to the correct holds her arm and shoulder. At one level, Hancock seems to wave her palms round, and the cop on the correct punches her within the face a number of occasions till Hancock falls again on the hood of the cruiser. The officers then maintain Hancock in opposition to the automobile as considered one of them handcuffs her.

https://www.fb.com/watch/?v=558929852564088

The Butler Township Police Division, based mostly in Dayton, acknowledged the cops’ use of drive in a Fb put up, revealing that an investigation has been launched.

“We’re conscious of the video recorded by a bystander that’s circulating on Fb regarding an incident that occurred on January 16, 2023, involving two of our officers,” the Tuesday put up learn. “This incident is at the moment underneath investigation in accordance with departmental insurance policies and procedures, as is the case at any time when drive is utilized in an arrest.”

“A part of that investigation additionally entails completely reviewing movies taken by the cruiser and the officers’ bodycams,” the assertion continued. “The division is within the strategy of reviewing these movies, which can be supplied to the general public after departmental assessment.”

The video shortly gained traction on social media, the place critics blasted the cops’ habits.

“Has this officer been arrested but?” a group member commented on Fb. “NO BADGE MAKES YOU ABOVE THE LAW! …NOTHING will make this habits acceptable or LEGAL. Butler Twp residents can’t really feel protected with this abusive monster on the payroll.”

“This girl is clearly [un]capable of transfer in any way she clearly factors at her shoe so she will be able to put it on,” one other Fb person wrote. “They’ve each of her palms and the officer punched her for no motive. … I’m SO SICK of those sure racist white cops pondering they’ll do regardless of the hell they need!”

“The video speaks volumes‼️ That is gross abuse of energy! Actually disgraceful!” somebody posted underneath the Fb video.

Others social media customers positioned blame on Hancock, saying she was resisting arrest.

“Humorous that so many are leaping to conclusions that what he did was improper with out the total information,” mentioned former regulation officer and Dayton small enterprise proprietor Joshua Arms. “Are you able to see what she was doing together with her palms? Did she seize for his taser or weapon? If that’s the case, it was justified. Till the physique cams and different out there footage is offered, we gained’t know, as this view doesn’t present the whole lot. So, for all of the again seat cops and Monday morning quarterbacks, calm yourselves down for a bit.”

In keeping with WHIO-TV Dayton, Butler Township police will launch the bodycam footage and video from the police cruiser throughout a press convention later Wednesday.

The press group for Hancock’s lawyer informed The Every day Beast that his workplace will launch a public assertion following the police presser.

