District Heating & Cooling Market Size in Europe, Key Company Profiles, Applications and Forecast To 2024

The district heating & cooling market size in Europe is expected to cross $150 billion in revenue by 2024.

Rapid climate change due to global temperature rise is expected to give Europe district heating & cooling market share a considerable boost over the coming years. The regional government has imposed strict environmental regulations to curb the level of carbon emissions.

Introduction of several government mandates and norms to ensure the development of sustainable building codes and standards, coupled with the strong prevalence of energy-efficient technologies, will push the demand for heating and cooling systems.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1150/sample

In emerging countries, there has been increased urbanization and industrialization due to demographic changes, high disposable incomes, and improved standard of living. Declining sales and imports of conventional cooling technologies, alongside the green building revolution in developed nations, will provide a positive growth trajectory to the heating & cooling market in Europe.

Availability of favorable incentives like FIT to drive CHP energy source demand

Rising investments for the expansion of commercial and residential establishments in developing economies will stimulate the adoption of heating and cooling products in Europe district. Moreover, ease of compatibility, high operational efficiency, and low thermal loss of these products will create ideal growth conditions for the regional industry over the foreseeable future.

In terms of segmentation by energy source, the district heating & cooling market share in Europe from the CHP segment is set to account for a major share, which is attributable to its integration of thermal and power generation, low CO₂ emissions, and simplified installation. In addition, the availability of favorable government incentives like FIT (feed in tariff), tax rebates, and financial assistance will positively influence product demand.

The free cooling energy source segment is also anticipated to hold a considerable share, owing to the high reliability and flexibility, robust presence of low-cost waste stream, and increasing power costs. Accelerating deployment of clean energy technologies and reduced emissions due to a decline in peak energy demand will drive segmental growth in Europe district.

High adoption of small-scale heating & cooling technologies in Tier-1 & 2 cities

With regards to the application spectrum, the Europe district heating & cooling market from the commercial segment is likely to amass hefty gains, which can be credited to the rising infrastructural developments and prevailing replacement and refurbishment activities in the real estate industry.

On the other hand, the residential application segment is expected to witness remarkable traction in years to come, on account of the shifting preferences towards sustainable energy technologies and the presence of stringent norms associated with conventional heating and air conditioning systems. The industry trend in Europe will further be bolstered by the strong demand for small-scale heating and cooling technology in the Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

Strong focus on reducing carbon footprint in Russia

On the regional front, the Germany district heating & cooling industry registered revenue worth $14 billion in 2017, driven by the increasing DHC system demand from both residential and commercial sectors to ensure decarbonization of buildings in the region. Additionally, the heating & cooling market in Russia is poised to expand at a growth rate of nearly 4% through 2024, as a result of the growing efforts to reduce carbon footprint and subsequent adoption of sustainable energy sources.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1150/customize-this-report

The competitive landscape of the Europe district heating & cooling market comprises of companies such as Wien Energi, Vattenfall, Fortum, Engie, Siemens, Ramboll, Cetetherm, and Alfa Laval, among others. These firms are focusing on expanding their footprint via strategies such as new product launches and M&A.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Europe District Heating & Cooling Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor Matrix

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.9.1. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PEST Analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1150/europe-district-heating-and-cooling-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.