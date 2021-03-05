Distribution Board Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Distribution Board market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Distribution Board market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Distribution Board investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Distribution Board Market:

Siemens AG, ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN), Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Schneider Electric SE.



The distribution board market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 3% during 2020 – 2025.

Market Overview

Factors such as increasing energy demands from the industries and rapid infrastructure growth in the energy sector are likely to drive the distribution board market. However, delays in the implementation of the distribution projects are expected to restrain the distribution board market.

Due to the increasing number of renewable energy installations that require a distribution board for the safety of various electric equipment, the power utility segment is expected to be the largest growing segment for the distribution board market during the forecast period. The new technology of smart distribution boards, which enables to pinpoint overloads and inefficiencies proactively, and make informed decisions that improve operational efficiency will likely create several opportunities for the distribution board market in the future.

Market Insights

Power Utility Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

– The distribution board refers to equipment that consists of bus bars, and possible switches, fuse-links and Automatic protective equipment, bypass equipment, for connecting, controlling, and protecting several branch circuits fed from one main circuit of a wiring installation in a building or premises for easy and safe handling of incoming power supply.

– Most of the developed countries in the world already achieved 100% access to electricity long ago and now working on the up-gradation of their outdated transmission and distribution systems. In contemporary, the developing nations are witnessing rapid growth in energy demand, which is likely to use distribution boards in new electricity distribution projects.

– In 2019, the global electricity generation was 27004.7 Terawatt-Hour (TWh), which was higher than what the world produced in 2018, 26652.7TWh. The increase in electricity generation exhibits an increase in the number of power utilities, which is likely to use new distribution boards to safely transfer electricity to the consumers without the failure of any electrical equipment.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific, due to the rapidly increasing energy demand and an increasing number of commercial and industrial operations, the region is likely to be the largest market for the distribution board. Moreover, the continually growing demand for power supply in the country is expected to drive the region’s distribution board.

– Countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as China, India, and Indonesia because of rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization countries are expanding their existing transmission and distribution systems by laying new transmission lines and installing new substations to fill the energy demand-supply gap in their respective country. Such developments are likely to use several distribution boards at every end-user level.

– In 2019, Asia-Pacifics primary energy consumption was 257.56 Exajoules, which was about 44.1% of the world’s total primary energy. The region’s considerable share of energy demand is likely to create dominance over the region’s distribution board.

– In 2019, the power supply project for the China-Laos railway was inaugurated. The project is running along the China-Laos railway through five provincial administrative regions in northern Laos. It is likely to build twenty circuits of 115kV transmission lines with a total length of 268 km and extend 11 bays in 10 substations to supply power from the state-run Electricite du Laos’ grid to 10 railway traction substations. Such several planned substations are expected to install several distribution boards for the safety of the network and equipment in the project. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021.

Regions Are covered By Distribution Board Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

