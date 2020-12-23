Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market 2019-2023: Share Forecasts, Regional Trends & Growth drivers

Global Distributed Control System Market size is forecast to witness a robust growth during the forecast timeframe. Growing energy demand coupled with rapid industrialization has led to surfacing of new superior technologies which are proving to be vital in meeting the high demands efficiently. Large power plants and major industries use DCS to improve reliability of control, plant efficiency and process quality. Distributed control system market finds its application in nuclear power plants, oil & gas industries, food processing units, automobile industries and water management systems.

The emerging process industries are merely operated by advanced automation technologies such as distributed control systems (DCS). These systems are used as an extension of traditional controllers across the diversified range of industries. The main concept of DCS application is derived by the idea of decentralizing the control unit and establishing a common network between the engineering stations. In addition, integrating DCS with process plants enables it to control, report, and monitor the components individually, while providing flexibility and simplicity to the plant operations. DCS uses a set of configuration tools to manage the database, graphics, control logic, and system security. Moreover, it supports modification, upgrade, and integration to the existing architecture of any industry.

The market comprises key manufacturers such as: Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Metso Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, and Novatech Process Solutions LLC.

A DCS platform is configured with the application that neglects the complete plant breakdown, improves process quality, creates high reserves, and reduces time and cost of the operations. It also has the ability to integrate system security models with advanced alarm capabilities, cybersecurity, multiple simulation solutions, and system-wide diagnostics.

The DCS Market is driven by factors such as spontaneous response, reduced disruptions to production, and increased efficiency across the process industries; however, slowdown of mining industry is expected to restrict the market growth to some extent.

The DCS market is segmented by component type, industry vertical, and geography. The various components are segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of industry verticals, the market is categorized into chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, food & beverage, power generation, and others (manufacturing, metal & mining, paper & pulp, and automation). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the world DCS market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, which is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Progression of power and energy sector

Growing population is creating huge demand of power and energy to support sustainable developments and low carbon future. Power plants use various automation technologies to generate electricity efficiently, where in the application of DCS in mega power plants enables the operators to control and monitor the operations precisely. It also equips them with centralised management facility. For instance, Hong Kong a majestic city known for its contribution in delivering the best electricity supply system in the global. The city is planning various strategies to deal with its 43 terawatt-hours power requirements. To address this the city is developing many wind and solar power plants there by creating a great opportunity for distributed control systems applications.

Perceptible amount of reduction in cost and time

The process industries are very dynamic towards adaption of latest automation technologies. DCS consists of various digital devices equipped with smart components which helps to enhance the performance of the plant with reduced time consumption. These smart components help to improve productivity. The use of network systems in DCS supports the troubleshooting in a stress free and rapid way. This in turn saves plenty of time while reducing the cost. Further, DCS is made up of digital electronic devices that uses smart technologies and there is a noticeable amount of decrease in the price of digital devices which in turn decreases the cost of ownership of DCS that includes manufacturing and initial purchase cost along with the service costs.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The market is segmented on the basis of component type, industry vertical, and geography.

BY COMPONENT TYPE: Hardware Software, Services

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL: Chemical, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Others (Automation, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp)

BY GEOGRAPHY: North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Latin America, Middle, East, Africa

