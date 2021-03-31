Distributed Cloud Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027 | Top Companies – Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud
Distributed Cloud Market
Distributed Cloud Market Overview
The distributed cloud market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 Billion by 2026, from USD 1.3 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2021-2026.. Factors driving the distributed cloud market include increased demand for low-cost data backup, storage and security across all industries, coupled with the need to manage data generated by increased use of mobile technologies and fostering distributed cloud adoption rates. The distributed cloud shifts the centralized model of most public cloud services to a new era in cloud computing. Furthermore, the need of high-end security and well-defined sharing are boosting the market growth during the forecast period 2020-2026.
Key Takeaways
- Data storage market held the highest market share xxx among the different services of the distributed cloud market in 2019. Low-cost data storage, faster data accessibility, adoption of cloud-based application across several industry verticals, growing concerns for data recovery & protection tends to penetrate the market growth during the forecast period.
- Banking and Financial Services is the dominant segment owing to the rising demand for agile, scalable, and cost-effective computing. Adding to this, the increasing number of digital services and their applications; and high penetration of hybrid cloud segment in the sector is enhancing the market growth.
- North America region dominated the distributed cloud market in 2019 due to high adoption of cloud services, advanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise.
Services – Segment Analysis
End User – Segment Analysis
Geography – Segment Analysis
Drivers – Distributed Cloud Market
- Data Recovery
- Digitization
Challenges – Distributed Cloud Market
- Security concerns
Market Landscape
Partnerships/Product Launches/Acquisition
- In December 2019, Cubbit Cell an Italian startup involved in the building of the distributed, secure, eco-friendly cloud solutions has concluded the crowd-funding campaign and started to manufacture the product Cubbit Cell, a distributed network, where the files are encrypted, copied and distributed across various nodes, thereby helping users in taking control of the free and distributed network of the data.
- In 2019, Google Cloud and banking software company Temenos collaborated to provide financial services help assistance to organizations for running banking software and applications on Google Cloud.
Table of Contents-Snapshot– Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business
Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Chapter 11 Industry Forecast
Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source
