Distributed Antenna Systems Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Opportunity during 2021 to 2025

The Distributed Antenna Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Distributed Antenna Systems Market was valued at USD 9.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Distributed Antenna Systems Market are Anixter Inc., Cobham PLC, Antenna ProductsÊCorporation, CommScope Inc., Tower Bersama Group_, SOLiD Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, Corning Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd, Boingo Wireless Inc., American Tower Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Public Safety DAS to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– These systems provide wireless service via an antenna system, particularly to buildings, in order to ensure that emergency responders can maintain wireless communications within a building structure and on-the-job in emergency situations. Enabling emergency communication is crucial when it comes to the men and women who are often the first on a scene when it comes to public safety.

– In case of public safety, DAS design will need to meet the system coverage requirements of both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as well as the International Fire Code (IFC). While IFC dictates that 95% of coverage is needed in all areas, NFPA dictates that 99% coverage is required in areas of vital importance, such as those designated by the local fire department.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

