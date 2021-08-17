Distributed Antenna System Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Distributed Antenna System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global distributed antenna system market reached a value of US$ 7.12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
A distributed antenna system (DAS) refers to an antenna network connected to a central source and distributed through an area to enhance network efficiency. The antenna spacing ensures maximum coverage by each unit without overlapping the other. DAS is a power-efficient solution where every antenna does not require installation at a higher level, unlike its conventional counterparts. It can transmit the mobile signal at full strength to any connected remote antenna, thereby being suitable for providing wireless coverage irrespective of indoor or outdoor installation.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-antenna-system-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing penetration of smart devices along with the rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity is catalyzing the DAS market. Several network service providers are investing in DAS upgradations for offering better services to the subscribers using data-intensive applications. Furthermore, the significant players are implementing multi-operator and -technology resources to synchronize various elements of the mobile operator’s equipment. They are also enhancing the availability of hybrid active/passive DAS to expand their market shares. Moreover, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is further anticipated to be catalyzed by the advent of smart cities. The smart infrastructures rely on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to offer various services, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, water management, etc.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-antenna-system-market
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- American Tower Corporation
- Boingo Wireless Inc.
- Cobham Wireless
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
- CommScope Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Dali Wireless Inc.
- TE Connectivity
- Westell Technologies Inc.
- Zinwave (McWane Inc.)
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, system type, coverage, technology, end-use and geography.
Breakup by Offering:
- Components
- Services
Breakup by System Type:
- Active
- Passive
- Digital
- Hybrid
Breakup by Coverage:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Hybrid
Breakup by Technology:
- Carrier Wi-Fi
- Small Cells
- Self-Organizing Network
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Government
- Transportation
- Hospitality
- Public Venues
- Education
- Telecommunication
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group
https://manometcurrent.com/sleep-masks-market-report-2021-26-industry-insights-share-size-growth-trends-and-outlook/
https://manometcurrent.com/soundbar-market-report-2021-share-size-trends-forecast-and-analysis-of-key-players-2026/
https://manometcurrent.com/refractories-market-research-report-2021-industry-insights-share-size-growth-trends-and-forecast-2026/
https://manometcurrent.com/menswear-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-share-size-and-forecast-till-2026/
https://manometcurrent.com/smart-grid-security-market-2021-26-share-size-growth-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecast/
https://manometcurrent.com/geographic-information-system-gis-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026/
https://manometcurrent.com/antistatic-agents-market-2021-global-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-and-forecast-2026/
https://manometcurrent.com/superfoods-market-research-report-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast/
https://manometcurrent.com/biometrics-as-a-service-market-trends-2021-industry-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2026-imarc-group/
https://manometcurrent.com/smart-oven-market-report-2021-share-size-trends-forecast-and-analysis-of-key-players-2026/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800