Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

A distributed antenna system (DAS) is a group of antennas spatially separated and distributed over a given geographic area for augmenting existing wireless services including cellular and radio signals. The digital signal gets converted into RF and RF to digital with the help of antenna to provide the cellular signal.

The distributed antenna system (DAS) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 22,841.02 million by 2028. Increasing consumption of mobile data traffic and major demand of 5G around the world is driving the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Corning Incorporated, CommScope, Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Hughes Network Systems, LLC (a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation), Symphony Technology Solutions, Inc., BTI wireless, SOLiD, Betacom, Zinwave, ATC IP LLC, HUBER+SUHNER, CenRF Communications Limited, Decypher, Fixtel Services Australia, RFI Technology Solutions, SKYCOMMS AUS, Cobham Wireless, Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., AT&T, Bird, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Anixter Inc. (a subsidiary of WESCO International, Inc.), Westell Technologies, Inc., Dali Wireless, JMA Wireless and GALTRONICS (a subsidiary of Baylin Technologies) and among others.

Segmentation : Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

On the basis of offering, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into hardware and services.

On the basis of coverage, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into indoor and outdoor.

On the basis of ownership, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into carrier, neutral-host and enterprise.

On the basis of technology, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into carrier Wi-Fi and small cells.

On the basis of user facility, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into >500K FT2, 200K–500K FT2 and <200K FT2.

On the basis of vertical, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into commercial and public safety.

Country Level Analysis

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.

