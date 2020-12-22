Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market – Insight on the Analysis by Essential Factors and Trends In Industry by 2026

Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The Distribution Antenna System (DAS) is a series of radio heads which is surrounded by the target locations which exists with a cellular coverage, network connections (radio units, donor antenna, bi-directional amplifiers, and antennas nodes) and services (pre and post services) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with carrier, enterprises and neutral-host technology. The main purpose is to provide coverage in the real-time condition, to improve performance and others. The distributed antenna systems (DAS) offer a wide range of applications in public venue, hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprises, retail and airports & transportation.

Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2027) . Distributed Antenna System (Das) market is undergoing a face change in the forecasted years of 2020 to 2027 and the following report will assist you in making decisions regarding the Semiconductors and Electronics industry and the market. This Distributed Antenna System (Das) report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and the key market trends which can make a great difference when it comes to Distributed Antenna System (Das) market in this Semiconductors and Electronics industry. The report further contains the market drivers and restraints of the Distributed Antenna System (Das) market which are derived from SWOT analysis. Top players and brands are making maestro moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the Distributed Antenna System (Das) market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016, the base year 2017 thus determining that CAGR levels will certainly change in the forecast years 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Distributed Antenna System (Das) market are COMMSCOPE, Corning Incorporated , Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless, Zinwave, Bird Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Westell Technologies, Inc. , GALTRONICS, BTI wireless, Advanced RF technologies, Betacom Incorporated, CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION and among others.

Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MOBILE DATA

Mobile data traffic is a crucial part of distributed antenna system for traffic concern which approximately generates every single production facility. On normal, mobile data traffic is rapidly used in smartphones subscriptions and mobile broadband to access a range of online services.

BENEFITS PROVIDED BY THE SPECTRUM EFFICIENCY

In DAS, the spectrum efficiency is beneficial in providing both the coverage area and capacity. The spectral-efficiency tradeoff is applicable in high-speed environment and other environments, which are tough for centralized wireless network. The frequency ranges from 600 MHz- 2100 MHz, UHF, VHF which is efficient to offer wide range of connectivity through it.

Restraint:

HIGH COST OF DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEMS

Although the application of wireless distributed antenna system is increasing day by day in many developed and developing countries, but it gets challenged by the high cost associated for deployment purposes. The distributed antenna system users refrain from using the very high frequency range and ultra-high frequency as it is dangerous to the public health.

GROWING NEED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS

The rapidly increasing demand by the users to connect to the wireless service provider networks has supplemented the need of installing distributed antenna system networks across enterprises. Mostly the users are the employees, corporate individuals, stadium arena and travellers in airport and railways station, they prefer to send and receive information via mobiles phones that are connected to DAS (distributed antenna system) technology. Public safety communications must be present or available in areas which are not traditionally covered by commercial cellular communications such as equipment rooms, stair walls and underground locations.

Product Launch:

In June, GALTRONICS (U.S.) launched a small cell antenna for wireless densification that provides consistent data speed. It can also tolerate harsh environmental conditions.

In March, HUBER+SUHNER have expanded its sales partner network in Japan. This extension was done by a contract made between M-RF Corporation and HUBER+SUHNER for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and for the cell site solutions applications. This will help in strengthening its business services in both marine as well as in communication industries and in exploring new opportunities.

In November, Solid (U.S.) launched 20W ALLIANC DAS (distributed antenna system), which is beneficial in coverage and capacity at large venues and outdoor areas including stadia, campuses and dense urban streetscapes.

Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Segmentation:

By Offering (Components, Services),

Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor),

Ownership (Carrier, Neutral-Host, Enterprise),

Technology (Wi-Fi, Small Cells),

User Facility (>500K FT2, 200K–500K FT2, <200K FT2),

Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety),

The Goal Of The Report: The main goal of this research study is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the manufacturers, suppliers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep insight into this market from this piece of information that can enable them to formulate and develop critical strategies for the further expansion of their businesses.

Research Methodology: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants : CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

To comprehend Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Distributed Antenna System (Das) market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Other important Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

