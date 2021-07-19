Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Global Competitive Analytics and Insights 2021-2028

A distributed antenna system (DAS) is a network of antennas, connected to a common source, distributed throughout a building or an area to improve network performance. A distributed antenna system has 2 basic components; a signal source and distribution system. The idea of a distributed antenna system is being adopted increasingly as it provides number of advantages. Distributed antenna systems are used in a variety of areas to enable right coverage to be gained for several applications.

Rise in the adoption of bring your own device such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets majorly drive growth of this market. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for online connectivity, increase in need for high-speed data transmission, and growing penetration of connected devices further fuels growth of this market. However, high deployment cost and complex upgrade ability restrains growth of the market. Moreover, increase in adoption of DAS for public safety connectivity is opportunistic for the market.

Public safety networks are installed in shopping malls, tall buildings, tunnels airports, parking garages and others areas by the government for public safety. As the growth in these sectors are rising with growth in national, state and local legislation, the demand for distributed antenna system is expected to increase. Also, there is an increased demand in building wireless solutions offered by public safety which consists of bidirectional amplifiers, active DAS and repeaters and thus increasing demand for these solutions will provide several growth opportunities for DAS market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global distribution antenna system market archiving industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global smart greenhouse archiving market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the global distribution antenna system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the distributed antenna system market.

The report provides detailed distribution antenna system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

